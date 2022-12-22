10 football coaches who got sacked in 2022 [Pulse Picks]

Most of them lose their jobs after failing to command their respective teams to winning ways.

Several coaches have found themselves on the receiving end in 2022 after failing to guide their teams to victory. Thomas Tuchel was for instance sacked after producing a string of poor results.

Thomas Tuchel- Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel guided Chelsea to winning the UEFA Champions League in 2021, a few months after taking over as their manager.

Tuchel was creating a formidable team with his own set of players only for him to be sacked by the new Chelsea management before the completion of his project.

Rumours have it that he was sacked for refusing to sign Cristiano Ronaldo. Tuchel is yet to unleash his new adventures.

Steven Gerard- Aston Villa

Steven Gerard joined Aston Villa with the hopes of taking the club back to its glory days. Gerard lifted the Scottish Premiership title with Rangers after going unbeaten for the whole season.

He was hoping of doing the same for Aston Villa but his tenure was cut short after registering poor results consecutively.

Mauricio Pochettino- PSG

Mauricio Pochettino had one of the best squads at PSG but he still failed to lift the precious Champions League trophy during the 2021/22 campaign.

PSG thought it was wise to part ways with him at the end of the season and that is what happened eventually. Most of the players at the club had started losing faith in him.

Bruno Lage- Wolverhampton Wanderers

Bruno Lage is one of the managers who will live to remember the year 2022 after being sacked by Wolverhampton wanderers due to a poor start in the 2022/23 campaign.

Lage started his tenure at Wolves with the insights of overturning what his predecessors had failed to do only for him to end up falling into the same trap.

Ralph Hasenhüttl- Southampton

Speculations of his sacking were there until when it was made official by Southampton that everyone got to know of his sacking.

Ralph Hasenhüttl joined Southampton in 2018 not knowing that his regime would last for 4 years only. He goes down in history as one of the coaches who lost their mantle in 2022.

Domenico Tedesco- RB Leipzig

Domenico Tedesco was the first manager to be sacked in 2022 in the Bundesliga after failing to guide RB Leipzig into winning games.

Domenico Tedesco was sacked on September 2022 after registering one win in the Bundesliga in 5 matches at the beginning of the 2022/23 season.

Julen Lopetegui- Sevilla

Julen Lopetegui was sacked by Sevilla after having a two-year stint at the club. The reason for his sacking was a consecutive registration of poor results.

His sacking also came two years after winning the UEFA Europa League with Sevilla. Lopetegui will bounce back for sure although he is still looking for a new adventure.

Scott Parker- Bournemouth

Scott Parker was the first manager to be sacked in the English Premier League after parting ways with Bournemouth at the beginning of the 2022/23 season.

The sacking came as a result of his side conceding 16 goals in a span of 3 games. Bournemouth had just been promoted to the EPL.

Francisco Rodriguez- Elche

Francisco Rodriguez was sacked by Elche after failing to win several games and leaving his team at the bottom of the League.

Elche was winless in 7 games before his sacking and he was replaced by Jorge Almiron days after parting ways with Elche.

Jorge Almiron- Elche

Jorge Almiron was sacked by Elche less than 23 days after taking over as the new manager to replace Francisco Rodriguez.

