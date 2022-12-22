ADVERTISEMENT

10 football coaches who got sacked in 2022 [Pulse Picks]

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Tuchel and Pochettino are among the managers who lost their jobs in 2022

Pulse Picks 2022 - 10 football coaches who got sacked this year
Pulse Picks 2022 - 10 football coaches who got sacked this year

Many players love managing clubs after retiring from professional football. Some of them end up having a tough career in their new fields.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Most of them lose their jobs after failing to command their respective teams to winning ways.

Several coaches have found themselves on the receiving end in 2022 after failing to guide their teams to victory. Thomas Tuchel was for instance sacked after producing a string of poor results.

Thomas Tuchel guided Chelsea to winning the UEFA Champions League in 2021, a few months after taking over as their manager.

Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel on September 6, 2022.
Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel on September 6, 2022. AFP

READ: SHOCKING! Chelsea sack Thomas Tuchel after Champions League heartbreak

Tuchel was creating a formidable team with his own set of players only for him to be sacked by the new Chelsea management before the completion of his project.

Rumours have it that he was sacked for refusing to sign Cristiano Ronaldo. Tuchel is yet to unleash his new adventures.

Steven Gerard joined Aston Villa with the hopes of taking the club back to its glory days. Gerard lifted the Scottish Premiership title with Rangers after going unbeaten for the whole season.

Former Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham on October 16, 2022.
Former Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham on October 16, 2022. AFP

He was hoping of doing the same for Aston Villa but his tenure was cut short after registering poor results consecutively.

Mauricio Pochettino had one of the best squads at PSG but he still failed to lift the precious Champions League trophy during the 2021/22 campaign.

Mauricio Pochettino on September 7, 2022.
Mauricio Pochettino on September 7, 2022. AFP

PSG thought it was wise to part ways with him at the end of the season and that is what happened eventually. Most of the players at the club had started losing faith in him.

Bruno Lage is one of the managers who will live to remember the year 2022 after being sacked by Wolverhampton wanderers due to a poor start in the 2022/23 campaign.

Wolves have sacked head coach Bruno Lage after a poor run of results on October 2, 2022
Wolves have sacked head coach Bruno Lage after a poor run of results on October 2, 2022 AFP

Lage started his tenure at Wolves with the insights of overturning what his predecessors had failed to do only for him to end up falling into the same trap.

Speculations of his sacking were there until when it was made official by Southampton that everyone got to know of his sacking.

Ralph Hasenhüttl [Instagram]
Ralph Hasenhüttl [Instagram] Pulse Live Kenya

Ralph Hasenhüttl joined Southampton in 2018 not knowing that his regime would last for 4 years only. He goes down in history as one of the coaches who lost their mantle in 2022.

Domenico Tedesco was the first manager to be sacked in 2022 in the Bundesliga after failing to guide RB Leipzig into winning games.

Domenico Tedesco
Domenico Tedesco AFP

Domenico Tedesco was sacked on September 2022 after registering one win in the Bundesliga in 5 matches at the beginning of the 2022/23 season.

Julen Lopetegui was sacked by Sevilla after having a two-year stint at the club. The reason for his sacking was a consecutive registration of poor results.

Julen Lopetegui (La Liga)
Julen Lopetegui (La Liga) La Liga

His sacking also came two years after winning the UEFA Europa League with Sevilla. Lopetegui will bounce back for sure although he is still looking for a new adventure.

Scott Parker was the first manager to be sacked in the English Premier League after parting ways with Bournemouth at the beginning of the 2022/23 season.

Former Bournemouth manager Scott Parker on August 30, 2022.
Former Bournemouth manager Scott Parker on August 30, 2022. AFP

The sacking came as a result of his side conceding 16 goals in a span of 3 games. Bournemouth had just been promoted to the EPL.

Francisco Rodriguez was sacked by Elche after failing to win several games and leaving his team at the bottom of the League.

Former Elche boss Fransisco Rodriguez on September 4, 2022.
Former Elche boss Fransisco Rodriguez on September 4, 2022. AFP

Elche was winless in 7 games before his sacking and he was replaced by Jorge Almiron days after parting ways with Elche.

Jorge Almiron was sacked by Elche less than 23 days after taking over as the new manager to replace Francisco Rodriguez.

Jorge Almiron during the La Liga match between RCD Espanyol and Elche CF played at RCDE Stadium on October 23, 2022.
Jorge Almiron during the La Liga match between RCD Espanyol and Elche CF played at RCDE Stadium on October 23, 2022. AFP

Almiron’s tenure can be termed one of the shortest reigns in La Liga.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Pulse Picks 2022 - 8 football players who broke records this year

    8 footballers who broke records in 2022 [Pulse Picks]

  • Pulse Picks 2022 - 10 football coaches who got sacked this year

    10 football coaches who got sacked in 2022 [Pulse Picks]

  • PULSE PICKS: Top 10 African transfers of 2022

    PULSE PICKS: Top 10 African player transfers in 2022

Recommended articles

8 footballers who broke records in 2022 [Pulse Picks]

8 footballers who broke records in 2022 [Pulse Picks]

10 football coaches who got sacked in 2022 [Pulse Picks]

10 football coaches who got sacked in 2022 [Pulse Picks]

Super Eagles and African stars fail to shine as club football returns in England

Super Eagles and African stars fail to shine as club football returns in England

PULSE PICKS: Top 10 African player transfers in 2022

PULSE PICKS: Top 10 African player transfers in 2022

PULSE PICKS: Top 5 bookies of the year 2022

PULSE PICKS: Top 5 bookies of the year 2022

REPORT: Sevilla set to terminate Isco’s contract after only four months

REPORT: Sevilla set to terminate Isco’s contract after only four months

PREMIER LEAGUE: Wolves reach an agreement for Atletico Madrid striker

PREMIER LEAGUE: Wolves reach an agreement for Atletico Madrid striker

Kingsley Coman racially abused after penalty loss in Qatar

Kingsley Coman racially abused after penalty loss in Qatar

Top 11 hilarious moments on the pitch this year [Pulse Picks 2022]

Top 11 hilarious moments on the pitch this year [Pulse Picks 2022]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Iheanacho (L) discusses wth Harvey Barnes (R).

Super Eagles and African stars fail to shine as club football returns in England

PULSE PICKS: Top 10 African transfers of 2022

PULSE PICKS: Top 10 African player transfers in 2022

Pulse Picks 2022 - 8 football players who broke records this year

8 footballers who broke records in 2022 [Pulse Picks]

Pulse Picks 2022 - 10 football coaches who got sacked this year

10 football coaches who got sacked in 2022 [Pulse Picks]