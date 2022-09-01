LIVE BLOG

Transfer Deadline Day live updates

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

It's Transfer Deadline day! Welcome To Our Live-blog.

Pulse Sports Transfer News Live
Pulse Sports Transfer News Live

Read Also

Reunited with the boss 😃

READ WHAT HE SAID after being unveiled by Manchester United.

Arsenal fans? Here's some update for you ⚪️🔴

Douglas Luiz
Douglas Luiz AFP

The Premier League leaders are hoping that they can sign Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa. While it looks like Arsenal might not complete the deal in time, the defender is said to be keen on joining the Gunners.

Reports suggest that Martin Braithwaite is now undergoing medical tests with Espanyol as he will sign his contract termination with Barcelona later today.

With love from Manchester United 😍, on loan until June 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣3️⃣

Well, Pep Guardiola gets his man. Manuel Akanji is here!

Reports suggest that Liverpool are closing in on deal to sign Arthur Melo from Juventus. Full agreement on the salary in progress, with a medical slated for later today. Liverpool fans, here's the FULL STORY ON THIS.

Looks who's here 👀

Manuel Akanji's medicals with Manchester City are reportedly successful.

Pep Guardiola gets a new defender. Announcement coming soon. ⚪🔵

Sergino Dest is at the moment flying to Milan to sign with AC Milan. he’ll be in Italy in one hour with his agent. Medical tests, and then contract signing around 4pm as new player for the Italian champions. 🔴⚫

Here is a quick round up of some stories from yesterday 👇

  1. Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to remain at Manchester United, same for Manchester City's Bernardo Silva who have been on the radar of Barcelona.
  2. Lucas Ocampos have joined Ajax on a season-long loan from Sevilla.
  3. Chelsea are closing on a £75million deal for RB Leipzig's defender Josko Gvardiol. FULL STORY HERE
  4. Arsenal fans want the club to sign Wilfred Ndidi as Thomas Partey's backup. FULL STORY HERE.
  5. Real Sociedad have booked medical tests for Umar Sadiq. A €20m deal with Almeria plus €6m add-ons will be completed in the next hours.
  6. No deadline day move for Nigerian forward Josh Maja as the move to Birmingham City collapses. FULL STORY HERE.
  7. Negotiations for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are progressing, with Chelsea's latest bid to Barcelona: a £10m fee plus Marcos Alonso.
  8. AC Milan and Barcelona have already reached full agreement for Sergino Dest. The deal could see Dest could stay in Milan on a 1-year loan, with a potential four year deal to be triggered.
  9. Newcastle United's goalie Martin Dubravka is going sign a contract as a new Manchester United player today.
  10. Everton are said to be in talks with Villarreal to sign Nigerian forward Samuel Chuwkueze. FULL STORY HERE
Umar Sadiq is closer than ever to Real Sociedad
Umar Sadiq is closer than ever to Real Sociedad Pulse Sports

My name is Jidechi. Stay with me, let me guide you through this 'clubs-negotiating-players-switching-clubs-admin-announcing-fans-rejoicing-media-reporting-transfer-deadline-day'. 💸🤑💰🔁

Hello, good morning and welcome to Pulse Sports live blog. IT'S OFFICIALLY DEADLINE DAY!!! 🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳

It promises to be a long night of negotiations, and an even longer day tomorrow. We be sure that we've got you covered.

Let's get some rest now. See you in the morning. 😉

Let's end the night on this note, shall we?

Like the 🔴 side of Manchester, like the 🔵 side of Manchester. BERNARDO STAYS!!!💪

RONALDO STAYS!!! 🔴

It's 22:00 hours and we should be calling it a night 😬. But let's spare 60 more minutes for some updates before the big day, shall we? 🤷‍♂️

Chelsea are said to be closing on a £75million deal for RB Leipzig's defender Josko Gvardiol. But there a caveat to that deal. FULL STORY HERE 👈

Some Umar Sadiq update here

Barcelona have turned down Chelsea's latest €15m plus Marcos Alonso bid for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Blues are reportedly preparing a new counter-proposal now.

More on this tomorrow. Except something new break before then 🤷‍♂️.

AC Milan and Barcelona have already reached full agreement for Sergino Dest. Personal personal terms are reportedly, being discussed at the moment. If completed, Dest could stay in Milan on a 1-year loan, with a potential four year deal to be triggered.

More on this tomorrow. 🔴⚫

Lest I forget to share this Martin Braithwaite update here 🤦‍♂️

Adnan Januzaj is no longer a free agent. 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣6️⃣

Wilf in the news!!!

Arsenal fans want the club to sign Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi as Thomas Partey's backup. READ MORE ON THIS.

Wilfred Ndidi
Wilfred Ndidi Pulse Nigeria

Well, Victor Osimhen-Cristiano Ronaldo swap deal is not happening 🤷‍♂️

Martin Dubravka is going sign a contract as a new Manchester United player in the next few hours. The agreement is 100% done sealed with both player and Newcastle side on a par with United, according to multiple reports.

Did we telling you that Justin Kluivert’s transfer to Fulham have collapsed after being denied a work permit by the FA? Well, READ MORE ON THIS

Josh Maja
Josh Maja AFP

Super Eagles star Josh Maja is set to dump Ligue 1 side Bordeaux for a move to England days after taking a wage-cut. 🛫

HERE'S THE FULL STORY 👈

⚪⚫Juventus 🤝 PSG 🔵

Southampton are closing in on Ainsley Maitland-Niles deal. It’s set to be completed on loan with buy option as Arsenal contract will be extended.

From Blue to Blue, Wesley Fofana is a Chelsea player!!! 🔵🔵🔵

Everton are said to be in talks with Villarreal to sign Super Eagles forward Samuel Chuwkueze. 👉 HERE MORE ON THAT 👈

Looks like Anthony Gordon might be going no where. 👀

Frank Lampard have sent a 'don't bother' signal to Chelsea over the £60 million-rated Everton player. READ MORE ON THIS.

Frank Lampard and Anthony Gordon
Frank Lampard and Anthony Gordon Getty Images

REVEALED!

Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal were the only team to have placed a bid for Manchester United's forward Cristiano Ronaldo. READ MORE ON THIS.

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo Getty Images

Here's some Manchester United news

  1. Sunderland are in advanced talks with the Red Devils for Amad Diallo. A season-long loan is being considered.
  2. Everton have had their bid to take James Garner away from Old Trafford accepted on permanent basis, accepted. The Toffees were in competition with three other clubs.

Some Mario Balotelli news

Let's start on this note. Here are 7 transfer stories we've reported in the last 48 hours 👇

1️⃣ Super Eagles forward Umar Sadiq close in on €20m Real Sociedad transfer

2️⃣ Frank Onyeka's move to Middlesbrough in doubt

3️⃣ AS Roma academy graduate Felix Afena-Gyan becomes the latest African at Cremonese

4️⃣ Birmingham City rescue Tunisian youngster Mejbri from Manchester United

5️⃣ Awoniyi's Nottingham Forest continues spending spree, confirms signing number 18

6️⃣ Osimhen provides some update on amidst Manchester United links that could see Ronaldo head to Napoli

7️⃣ Serie A club Bologna is looking to bring back William Troost-Ekong to the Italian league

My name is Jidechi, and I'd be guiding you through the next 40 hours we expect to be saturated with lots, and lots, and lots of transfers stories. 💸🤑💰🔁

Hello, good morning and welcome to Pulse Sports transfer deadline day live blog!

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

More from category

  • Pulse Sports Transfer Deadline Day Live

    Transfer Deadline Day live updates

  • Manchester City have officially confirmed the signing of Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund

    Manchester City announce Manuel Akanji signing

  • Antony is now a Red Devil!

    ReUnited! Why Antony went on strike to leave Ajax for Manchester United

Recommended articles

Transfer Deadline Day live updates

Transfer Deadline Day live updates

Manchester City announce Manuel Akanji signing

Manchester City announce Manuel Akanji signing

ReUnited! Why Antony went on strike to leave Ajax for Manchester United

ReUnited! Why Antony went on strike to leave Ajax for Manchester United

Liverpool closing in on loan deal for Juventus midfield flop in last-minute swoop

Liverpool closing in on loan deal for Juventus midfield flop in last-minute swoop

Moffi, Toko Ekambi, Samed & 10 other African stars who lit up the Ligue 1

Moffi, Toko Ekambi, Samed & 10 other African stars who lit up the Ligue 1

Olunga's goal inspires win against league leaders

Olunga's goal inspires win against league leaders

Trending

Tours FC president calls Paul Pogba blackmail saga a 'family affair'

French club owner accuses Pogba family of 'local scam', labels Mother as 'Kingpin' amid Mbappe saga

Wesley Fofana addresses Leicester City after leaving for Chelsea

“He chose to expose me lately” - Wesley Fofana throws jabs at Brendan Rodgers after sealing £75m move to Chelsea

Pulse Sports Transfer Deadline Day Live
LIVE BLOG

Transfer Deadline Day live updates

Social media reactions to Man City's 6-0 win over Nottingham Forest
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Turning EPL into farmer's league' - Reactions rain down as 'Ridiculous' Haaland steals the headlines in City deforestation

Erling Haaland is already smashing Premier League records

3 Premier League records shattered by Erling Haaland with hattrick against Nottingham Forest

Justin Kluivert will not join Fulham this summer after failing to secure a work permit

Justin Kluivert’s transfer to Fulham collapses after being denied a work permit by the FA

Social media reactions to PSG's 3-0 win over Toulouse in Ligue 1
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Reactions as Messi, Neymar and Mbappe lead PSG to victory over Toulouse

Jurgen Klopp delighted by late Liverpool win against Newcastle

"We will remember this game for years"- Jurgen Klopp delighted after Liverpool's late win against Newcastle