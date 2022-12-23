ADVERTISEMENT

Qatar 2022 Fallout: Andre Onana retires from international duty with Cameroon

Tunde Young
Sports  >  Football

The Inter Milan goalkeeper will no longer be available for international duty after falling out with head coach Rigobert Song in Qatar.

Andre Onana during the World Cup match between Switzerland vs Cameroon, in Doha, Qatar, on November 24, 2022.
Andre Onana during the World Cup match between Switzerland vs Cameroon, in Doha, Qatar, on November 24, 2022.

Goalkeeper Andre Onana has announced his retirement from the Cameroon national team after falling out with coach Rigobert Song at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Onana was sent home with Song saying he was forced to take the decision owing to a disciplinary breach by the Inter Milan goalkeeper.

Andre Onana reacts during the Cameroon vs Switzerland match on November 24, 2022.
Andre Onana reacts during the Cameroon vs Switzerland match on November 24, 2022.

Onana only played one game in Qatar, featuring in the 1-0 loss against Switzerland after which he was exiled from the team with Devis Epassy playing in the 3-3 draw against Serbia and in the famous 1-0 win over Brazil.

The 26-year-old was unhappy with what transpired in Qatar and claims he was misunderstood in a statement which announced his retirement from the Indomitable Lions.

Onana released a statement via his official social media which read, "Every story, however beautiful it may be, always has its end. And my story with the Cameroon national team has reached this point. Players come and go, but Cameroon always comes before any person or player,"

Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana in possession during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Group G match at Al Janoub Stadium on November 24, 2022.
Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana in possession during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Group G match at Al Janoub Stadium on November 24, 2022.

"Cameroon will always remain the same as my love for the national team shirt and for our people who have always supported us regardless of the difficulties.

"My feelings have not changed. My Cameroonian heart will keep beating and wherever it goes it will fight to always raise the flag of Cameroon as high as possible.

Andre Onana (left) and Nicolas Nkoulou on November 24, 2022.
Andre Onana (left) and Nicolas Nkoulou on November 24, 2022.

"I will continue to support Cameroon as a fan, just like 27 million Cameroonians do at every game. I can only thank all those who trusted me and believed that I could contribute to the team."

News of the falling out between Onana and his national team manager, Rigobert Song broke just before the country’s second 2022 World Cup group stage game against Serbia.

The details of the disagreement between the pair remain unclear but it was reported that they didn’t see eye to eye on the style of play.

Andr Onana, Rigobert Song.Getty/Issouf Sanogo
Andr Onana, Rigobert Song.

Song was said to be unhappy with Onana’s modern goalkeeping style while the goalkeeper didn’t appreciate the coach’s pragmatism.

It led to Onana being banished from the squad and leaving Qatar mid-World Cup and has now developed into full-blown retirement from the national team.

André Onana - Cameroun
André Onana - Cameroun

There’s still hope that Onana could play for the Indomitable Lions in the future though as he’s still only 26 years old.

Tunde Young
