Qatar 2022: Black Stars are fit and ready, Ghana superstar Mohamed Kudus declares

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Ghana will battle former World Champions Germany, Portugal and nemesis Uruguay in Group H in Qatar.

Mohamed Kudus is one of Ghana's hopes heading into Qatar 2022.
Mohamed Kudus is one of Ghana's hopes heading into Qatar 2022.

Ajax Amsterdam midfielder Mohamed Kudus says that the Black Stars of Ghana are ready and fit to end their final warmup game on a high.

Ghana and Switzerland will wrap up their preparations for the global showpiece which kicks off this weekend when they go head-to-head later today.

Ghana has won one and lost another of two matches played.
Ghana has won one and lost another of two matches played.

Speaking ahead of the game, Kudus stated that the Stars are in good shape and are ready to take on Switzerland later today.

We just came and preparation has been good," Kudus told the Ghana Football Association media, ghanafa.org.

Mohammed Kudus of Ghana is among those to keep an eye out for in Qatar.Getty/Aurelien Meunier
Mohammed Kudus of Ghana is among those to keep an eye out for in Qatar.

"The whole team looks ready and fit so we just go tomorrow (today) and give our best and prepare for the World Cup ahead."

Speaking further on the game later today against the Swiss in Abu Dhabi, Kudus reiterated that while it is another game, the Black Stars will treat the Swiss as a World Cup encounter.

"All these games are preparations for the games but tomorrow (today) is another game."

"The past two games are finished and gone so we just need to take the game as the first game in the World Cup to create the intensity and energy to get ready for the World Cup," he added.

With exactly one week to their opening game of the 2022 World Cup, Ghana will be hoping to go into the tournament with another win.

Ghana trainer coach Otto Addo during the International Friendly match between Brazil and Ghana at Stade Oceane on September 23, 2022, in Le Havre.
Ghana trainer coach Otto Addo during the International Friendly match between Brazil and Ghana at Stade Oceane on September 23, 2022, in Le Havre.

The Black Stars have put behind them that heavy defeat to five-time World champions Brazil with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Nicaragua.

But in Switzerland, Kudus and his teammates have another stern test to overcome just before the start of the football fiesta proper.

