Qatar 2022: Black Stars are fit and ready, Ghana superstar Mohamed Kudus declares

Ghana and Switzerland will wrap up their preparations for the global showpiece which kicks off this weekend when they go head-to-head later today.

Speaking ahead of the game, Kudus stated that the Stars are in good shape and are ready to take on Switzerland later today.

We just came and preparation has been good," Kudus told the Ghana Football Association media, ghanafa.org.

"The whole team looks ready and fit so we just go tomorrow (today) and give our best and prepare for the World Cup ahead."

Switzerland is another game

Speaking further on the game later today against the Swiss in Abu Dhabi, Kudus reiterated that while it is another game, the Black Stars will treat the Swiss as a World Cup encounter.

"All these games are preparations for the games but tomorrow (today) is another game."

"The past two games are finished and gone so we just need to take the game as the first game in the World Cup to create the intensity and energy to get ready for the World Cup," he added.

Ghana looking to end on a high

With exactly one week to their opening game of the 2022 World Cup, Ghana will be hoping to go into the tournament with another win.

The Black Stars have put behind them that heavy defeat to five-time World champions Brazil with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Nicaragua.