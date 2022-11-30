Qatar 2022: England boss Gareth Southgate deserves credit for tactical masterclass

Southgate's Response

Southgate made changes to the England side against the United States by introducing Manchester City forward Phil Foden from the start. He also handed starts to Marcus Rashford, Kyle Walker and Jordan Henderson. The maligned Mason Mount had to settle for a place on the bench. Southgate pushed Jude Bellingham into a more advanced position to link with the front three.

AFP

England started the game looking to gain control, passing the ball around but having a hard time finding spaces to play into but the players Southgate introduced into the team broke the game open.

The impact of Rashford and Foden

Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden performed exceptionally well, especially after switching flanks. Foden on the left wing, has to be the way forward for England now.

AFP