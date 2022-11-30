Qatar 2022: England boss Gareth Southgate deserves credit for tactical masterclass

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

The introduction of Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden allowed the Three Lions to get to new exciting levels.

England manager Gareth Southgate with Marcus Rashford after his excellent display against USA
England manager Gareth Southgate with Marcus Rashford after his excellent display against USA

Gareth Southgate has led this England team past the group stage in yet another tournament, which, to be fair, was the minimum expectation. After the performance against USA, critics began circling the England manager, citing his lack of tactical flexibility, especially in the final third as a reason for the insipid display.

Recommended articles

Southgate made changes to the England side against the United States by introducing Manchester City forward Phil Foden from the start. He also handed starts to Marcus Rashford, Kyle Walker and Jordan Henderson. The maligned Mason Mount had to settle for a place on the bench. Southgate pushed Jude Bellingham into a more advanced position to link with the front three.

England manager Gareth Southgate
England manager Gareth Southgate AFP

England started the game looking to gain control, passing the ball around but having a hard time finding spaces to play into but the players Southgate introduced into the team broke the game open.

Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden performed exceptionally well, especially after switching flanks. Foden on the left wing, has to be the way forward for England now.

England young star Phil Foden
England young star Phil Foden AFP

Southgate has no other player who plays with the same grace and elegance as Foden. His ability to play in tight spaces is key to his overall approach. Another benefit he brings to the England team is his tactical knowledge, which was honed by years of training under Pep Guardiola.

Ifeanyi Ufomadu Ifeanyi Ufomadu Ifeanyi is passionate about European football and dedicated to delivering the best content. Hobbies: watching football &amp; basketball.

More from category

  • Stephanie Frappart on November 22, 2022, in Qatar.

    Meet Stephanie Frappart the first female referee set to make history in the World Cup

  • LaLiga wants to see Juventus punished for financial irregularities.

    LaLiga demands immediate sanctions against Serie A giants after massive resignations

  • England manager Gareth Southgate with Marcus Rashford after his excellent display against USA

    Qatar 2022: England boss Gareth Southgate deserves credit for tactical masterclass

Recommended articles

Meet Stephanie Frappart the first female referee set to make history in the World Cup

Meet Stephanie Frappart the first female referee set to make history in the World Cup

LaLiga demands immediate sanctions against Serie A giants after massive resignations

LaLiga demands immediate sanctions against Serie A giants after massive resignations

Qatar 2022: England boss Gareth Southgate deserves credit for tactical masterclass

Qatar 2022: England boss Gareth Southgate deserves credit for tactical masterclass

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Fixtures

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Fixtures

FIFA World Cup 2022 goalscorers (Golden Boot rankings)

FIFA World Cup 2022 goalscorers (Golden Boot rankings)

'We weren't gifted any Rolls Royce' - Saudi Arabia coach Hervé Renard

'We weren't gifted any Rolls Royce' - Saudi Arabia coach Hervé Renard

Qatar 2022: 3 Sure Betting tips for Canada v Morocco

Qatar 2022: 3 Sure Betting tips for Canada v Morocco

Find out which teams have made it to the last 16 in the World Cup

Find out which teams have made it to the last 16 in the World Cup

Hakim Ziyech could lead Morocco to the knockout rounds Canada vs Morocco; Preview

Hakim Ziyech could lead Morocco to the knockout rounds Canada vs Morocco; Preview

Trending

Andre Onana releases a statement on Cameroon exile
QATAR 2022

‘The Nation first and forever’ - Onana speaks out after being exiled from Cameroon national team

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 All results, fixtures, scores, live standings, goalscorers, group tables (9)

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar goalscorers (Golden Boot rankings) (2)

FIFA World Cup 2022 goalscorers (Golden Boot rankings)

Andre Onana reacts during the Cameroon vs Switzerland match on November 24, 2022.
TRENDING

Details of Onana's letter after first team suspension

Top 5 biggest matches in the World Cup so far - according to Twitter
QATAR 2022

Revealed: Top 5 biggest matches of World Cup so far – according to Twitter

Cristiano Ronaldo did not get a touch on the ball according to Fifa

Qatar 2022: Bruno Fernandes vs Cristiano Ronaldo - Who really scored the goal?

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 group fixtures, round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals, final fixtures

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Fixtures

Poland vs Argentina preview
Qatar 2022

Poland vs Argentina: World Cup 2022 Prediction, kick-off time, team news and H2H