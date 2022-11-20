FIFA Fan Festival: Where fans can find and take alcohol for 19 hours in Qatar 2022

The ceremony was held at the Al Bidda Park in Doha on Saturday, with over 40, 000 football fans and faithful in attendance.

According to the FIFA boss, the Fan Festival will be the "heart of the 2022 World Cup" and where the fans can celebrate every night for the next weeks.

"This place will be the heart of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022," he stated.

"We are proud that you are here. This is where you will celebrate every night between now and December 18th," he added.

What else do we know about the FIFA Fan Festival?

Pulse Sports Nigeria has found some interesting things about the FIFA Fan Festival starting with one that has led to much criticism.

Where can I buy alcohol in Qatar during the World Cup

While the 2022 World Cup has had several complaints following the ban on alcohol inside the beautiful stadiums in Qatar, there is no total ban on taking alcohol.

As an Islamic nation, selling and taking alcohol is very regulated in Qatar - which includes getting jailed if found drinking or drunk in public places.

However, at the Fan Festival, organisers have confirmed fans can have 19 hours of alcohol each day.

The Festival will feature a giant 50-tonne fire-breathing spider and will serve beer for 19 hours a day between 10 am and 5 am every day.

Massive crowd at the launch

According to a report from FIFA, the opening ceremony for the Fan Festival was a well-attended one.

More than 40, 000 fans attended the event which saw DJ sets, a fireworks display and a performance of the Fan Festival anthem, Tukoh Taka by Maluma.

Fan Festival will be open throughout the tournament

With the 2022 World Cup set to last for one month, between November 20 and December 20, fans are set for a treat in Doha.

The FIFA Fan Festival is expected to be open every day until December 18th, two days before the final day, per FIFA President.

Fanfare

Fans will also enjoy live matches on the giant TV screen at the Festival, with world-famous artists set to entertain them.

There will also be a range of food and beverage options to ensure that fans have a proper feel of the World Cup spirit.

The main features

Live broadcasts of every match on giant screens, with views of Doha’s futuristic skyline in the background.

Concerts starring top global and local music acts and live works by internationally acclaimed performance artists.

A food court offering unique culinary experiences featuring local cuisine and international delicacies.

Football matches featuring FIFA Legends and interactive physical and digital football gaming stations for fans of all ages.