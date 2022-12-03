QATAR 2022

World Cup Round of 16 Live Blog - Argentina vs Australia

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Hello, and welcome to our live coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, my name is Jidechi Chidiezie. We're now into the round of 16 stage of the tournament, and tonight is Argentina vs Australia.

2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16: Argentina vs Australia
2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16: Argentina vs Australia

21:04

46' We're back with the second half in Al Rayyan: Argentina 1-0 Australia

twitter.com
20:57

Lionel Messi: Second all-time for the Albicelestes

twitter.com
20:48

HALF-TIME!

Argentina 1-0 Australia

20:46

45' There will be 2 additional minutes at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium

20:40

A LANDMARK FOR THE FOOTBALL G.O.A.T:
On his 1,000th senior game as a professional footballer. Lionel Messi takes his all-time FIFA World Cup tally to 9 goals

40' Argentina 1-0 Australia
40' Argentina 1-0 Australia
20:35

GOAL! Its Messi for Argentina! The Argentine captain captain receives the ball after a combination play between Alexis MacAllister and Nicolas Otamendi, and with a first-time attempt, places it into the bottom lest corner. Its Argentina 1-0 Australia

20:31

30' Half an hour gone in Al Rayyan, and Argentina have been the more dominant side with over 60% of the ball possesion

STATS SO FAR

Goal Attempts: 1-1

On Target: 0-0

Blocked Shots: 0-1

Free kicks: 5-2

Corner kicks: 0-2

Offsides: 1-0

Yellow Cards: 0-1

20:01

1' And we're underway at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan. Polish referee Szymon Marciniak is the man in-charge tonight

20:00

1' KICK-OFF!

Argentina 0-0 Australia

19:50

Meanwhile, the winner of this one tonight will progress to the quarterfinal where Netherlands are already waiting. De Oranje defeated United States in a feistily contested round of 16 game earlier today

FT: Netherlands 3-1 USA
FT: Netherlands 3-1 USA
19:42

Argentina STARTING XI: This is being widely stated as Lionel Messi's last chance at a World Cup crown, and the Argentine captain will have to step up like he never has before after he missed a penalty in their last game against Poland

twitter.com
19:40

Australia STARTING XI: Of course, Mathew Leckie who sent Australia through to the knockouts and will want to work his magic once again, will feature for Socceroos tonight

twitter.com
19:39

Now, the starting XI from both sides for tonight's game

19:38

This will be the fifth meeting between both sides.
-----
HERE IS HOW THEIR HEAD-TO-HEAD LOOK LIKE:
-----
Australia 0-1 Argentina (Friendly, 2007)

Australia 2-4 Argentina (Confederations Cup, 2005)

Argentina 1-0 Australia (1994 World Cup qualification, 1993)

Argentina 1-1 Australia (1994 World Cup qualification, 1993)

19:36

While Argentina finished as Group C winners with 6 points and a goal difference of +3, Australia finished as Group D runners-up behind France with 6 points and goal difference of -1

19:35

ARGENTINA'S RUN TO THE LAST 16:

Poland 0-2 Argentina

Argentina 2-0 Mexico

Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia

19:33

AUSTRALIA RUN TO THE THE LAST 16:
Australia 1-0 Denmark 
Tunisia 0-1 Australia
France 4-1 Australia

19:30

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. It’s the round of 16 stages of this exciting showpiece, and tonight, it's ARGENTINA VS AUSTRALIA!

load more
Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi is a reporter at Pulse with a vast experience in football, broadcast and digital media. He loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories.

