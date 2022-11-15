All you need to know about the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

From information on the stadiums to the teams and how much the champion will get, here are all the necessary details ahead of the 22nd World Cup.

Stadium 974 is one of the eight stadiums that will host the 2022 FIFA World Cup - a temporary venue made from 974 recycled shipping containers that will be dismantled after the tournament
After tournament victories by Uruguay, Italy, Germany, Brazil, England, Argentina, France, and Spain, 32 teams including seven of these past eight champions will look to etch their names in history as the 2022 FIFA World Cup takes centre stage in Qatar.

The showpiece will be the first in an Arabian nation and the second in Asia since the Korea-Japan co-hosted event 20 years ago.

Here is everything you need to know about the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The one-month showpiece will kick off in Qatar on Sunday, November 20 and will end with the final being played on Sunday, December 18.

The opening ceremony is expected to start at 5pm local time, ahead of the opening match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador, which kicks off at 7pm local time.

The 60,000-seater Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor will host the opening ceremony and first match of the Qatar 2022 World Cup
The 60,000-seater Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor will host the opening ceremony and first match of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Getty Images

A total of eight stadiums are being used for the entirety of the event:

  • Lusail Stadium (80,000-seater) in Lusail
  • Al-Bayt Stadium (60,000-seater) in Al Khor
  • Khalifa International Stadium (45,416-seater) in Al Rayyan
  • Education City Stadium (45,350-seater) in Al Rayyan
  • Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium (44,740-seater) in Al Rayyan
  • Al Janoub Stadium (40,000-seater) in Al Wakrah
  • Al Thumama Stadium (40,000-seater) in Doha
  • Stadium 974 (40,000-seater) in Doha

32 teams are competing at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. All teams will take part in the group stage which consists of eight groups of four.

The 32 teams are grouped as follows:

  • GROUP A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands
  • GROUP B: England, Iran, USA, Wales
  • GROUP C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland
  • GROUP D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia
  • GROUP E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan
  • GROUP F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia
  • GROUP G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon
  • GROUP H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea

The top two teams in each group will progress to the knockout stages of the competition, with group winners facing off group runners up in the round of 16.

France go into the Qatar 2022 World Cup as defending champions. After their first title in 1998, they won their second in 2018
France go into the Qatar 2022 World Cup as defending champions. After their first title in 1998, they won their second in 2018 AFP

Teams that defeat their opponents in the round of 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals will progress to the final stage of the competition with the winner of the final match, crowned as champions of the World.

The ranking of teams in the group stage is determined as follows:

  1. Points obtained in all group matches
  2. Goal difference in all group matches
  3. Number of goals scored in all group matches
  4. Points obtained in the matches played between the teams in question
  5. Goal difference in the matches played between the teams in question
  6. Number of goals scored in the matches played between the teams in question
  7. Fair play points in all group matches (only one deduction can be applied to a player in a single match):
  • Yellow card: −1 point
  • Indirect red card (second yellow card): −3 points
  • Direct red card: −4 points
  • Yellow card and direct red card: −5 points

8. Drawing of lots.

In 2018, Senegal became the first team to ever be eliminated from the FIFA World Cup on the fair play tiebreaker rule.
In 2018, Senegal became the first team to ever be eliminated from the FIFA World Cup on the fair play tiebreaker rule.

Full list for the 26-man squad for all 32 teams here: Every country's World Cup squad

The final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be played at the Lusail Stadium located about 23km north of Doha. Lusail Stadium was inaugurated on September 9, 2022.

The final will be played on December 18.

Lusail Stadium, Qatar
Lusail Stadium, Qatar FIFA

The winner of the 2022 FIFA World Cup will get $42 million as compared to the $38 million France got for winning the 2018 tournament.

Apart from winning the most prestigious trophy in football, there are substantial financial incentives for the teams in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The runner-up will get $30 million, the third-placed team $27 million, and the fourth-place finisher $25 million. Teams eliminated in the quarterfinalists will get $17 million each, while $13 million will go to the round of 16 finishers.

All teams eliminated in the group stage are to get $9 million.

The official mascot of the Qatar World Cup is La’eeb. The adventurous, fun and curious La’eeb was unveiled during the Qatar 2022 Final Draw, which took place in Doha on April 1, following a tradition that was initiated in England in 1966.

The official match ball, the "Al Rihla", was unveiled on 30 March 2022. In Arabic, the word Al Rihla means "the journey" - inspired by the culture, architecture, iconic boats and flag of Qatar.

Every FIFA World Cup official match ball from 1930 to 2022
Every FIFA World Cup official match ball from 1930 to 2022 Twitter / Goal

The ball will be the first-ever official match ball created with water-based glues and inks.

Read all about the dos and don’ts of 2022 FIFA World Cup

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi is a reporter at Pulse with a vast experience in football, broadcast and digital media. He loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories.

