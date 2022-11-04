QATAR 2022

'Focus on the football', FIFA warn countries planning protest at World Cup in Qatar

The tournament will kick off on Sunday, November 20 and will run through to Sunday, December 18.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino
FIFA president Gianni Infantino

World football governing body FIFA has written to all qualified 32 teams, competing at the 2022 World Cup, telling them to "now focus on the football".

The 22nd edition of the World Cup has so far, seen a controversial build-up, with host nation Qatar, constantly being criticised for its stance on same-sex relationships, its human rights record and its treatment of migrant workers.

Asides from becoming the first Arab country to host the FIFA World Cup, Qatar 2022 will become the second World Cup held entirely in Asia 20 years after South Korea and Japan co-hosted the event.

The Qatar-hosted tournament will be the first World Cup held in the Arab World, and the second hosted on Asian soil
The Qatar-hosted tournament will be the first World Cup held in the Arab World, and the second hosted on Asian soil

The letter sent by FIFA to the participating federations urges that football should not be "dragged" into ideological or political "battles" and it should not be "handing out moral lessons".

Australia's squad have released a video urging hosts Qatar to abolish its laws on same-sex relationships, and England's Harry Kane alongside nine other captains of European teams will reportedly be wearing 'One Love' armbands at the tournament.

Denmark on their part will wear "toned-down" shirts to protest against Qatar, with kit provider Hummel saying it "does not wish to be visible" in a tournament it claims "has cost thousands of lives".

Despite going into the tournament as World champions, various French cities are threatening to not screen Les Blues matches at the tournament in public areas, as a way to protest Qatar's abuse of human rights.
Despite going into the tournament as World champions, various French cities are threatening to not screen Les Blues matches at the tournament in public areas, as a way to protest Qatar's abuse of human rights.

Paris, and other French cities, are refusing to screen matches in public areas, despite France being the defending champions.

Peaceful protests have also been planned by some players.

"We know football does not live in a vacuum and we are equally aware that there are many challenges and difficulties of a political nature all around the world," read the letter signed by FIFA president Gianni Infantino and secretary general Fatma Samoura.

"But please do not allow football to be dragged into every ideological or political battle that exists.

It adds: "At Fifa, we try to respect all opinions and beliefs, without handing out moral lessons to the rest of the world. No one people or culture or nation is "better" than any other. This principle is the very foundation stone of mutual respect and non-discrimination.

The Lusail Stadium is expected to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup final on December 18
The Lusail Stadium is expected to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup final on December 18

"And this is also one of the core values of football. So, please let's all remember that and let football take centre stage. We have the unique occasion and opportunity to welcome and embrace everyone, regardless of origin, background, religion, gender, sexual orientation or nationality."

The opening match of the tournament will be contested between hosts Qatar and Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium, with the final, due to be held at Lusail Stadium on December 18, which also is Qatar National Day.

