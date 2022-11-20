Qatar 2022: Qatar vs Ecuador Live

Joba Ogunwale
Hello, ladies and gentlemen. The day we have all been waiting for is finally here. It is the first day of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. I'll bring you live updates from the first game between, hosts, Qatar and Ecuador.

Qatar vs Ecuador Live blog
Qatar vs Ecuador Live blog

17:48

Qatar 0-2 Ecuador. What a chance for Qatar to reduce the deficit, but Almoez Ali could not direct his header on target.

17:48

Five minutes of added time

Valencia's first goal from the spot
17:46

Ecuador playing with ten men for now.

17:43

This does not look good. Valencia appears to be injured. If that is the case, it would be a blow for Ecuador.

Enner Valencia in the same discussion as Eusebio and Paolo Rossi
17:35

Third yellow card for Qatar, The frustrations are boiling in now.

17:31

Qatar 0-2 Ecuador. It's that man again. Ener Valencia. The Ecuador captain headed in his second of the game to put La Tri in a comfortable position.

One thing the World Cup will always give us is the amazing celebrations. Here is Ecuador players giving us the first of many.
17:20

Two yellow cards for Qatar now, They need to be careful now.

This is the VAR image that led to cancellation of Valencia's goal
17:18

Qatar 0-1 Ecuador. After his header was disallowed, Valencia finally has his goal. The former West Ham converts coolly from the spot after Qatar's goalkeeper had fouled him.

17:16

Penalty for Ecuador

17:14

But having seen the replay, Valencia's leg was clearly ahead of the last defender when the ball was played in

twitter.com
Another one
Reactions to that disallowed goal
17:08

Not sure where the offside was in the goal, but we wait for FIFA's explanation

17:06

Wait a minute. The goal has been ruled out. Valencia was offside in the buildup. What a dramatic start to this game.

17:03

Goal. Qatar 0-1 Ecuador. What a start to this tournament. Former West Ham man Ener Valencia heads home from close range after Qatar's goalkeeper failed to deal with a freekick properly. What a start for Ecuador.

17:01

Kickoff. We are off. The first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup is underway

16:58

Speaking of Italy. The Azzurris may not be in Qatar but they centre referee for the opening match is from Italy. The highly-experienced Daniel Ostrato.

16:57

Qatar are next. By the way, Qatar are hoping to avoid being the first host in the history of the World Cup to lose their opening match.

16:56

The way Ecuador players are singing their anthems passionately reminds me of the Italians. We'll miss Italy's anthem in this competition

16:51

The teams are out for their national anthem, with Ecuador going first.

16:49

A little ceremony before the action gets underway.

Get familiar with the venues for the first match week
16:34

We are just ten minutes away from the kickoff of the 22nd edition of the biggest sporting event on earth

How both Qatar and Ecuador line-up
Meanwhile, meet La'eeb the Mascot for Qatar 2022 World Cup
16:28

Meanwhile, Brighton's Moises Caideo and Pervis Estupinan both start for Ecuador while former West Ham man Ener Valencia is also in. Ecuador XI: Galindez, Preciado, Torres, Hincapie, Estupinan, Plata, Mendez, Caicedo, Ibarra, Valencia, Estrada.

16:25

Here's how Qatar lineup- Qatar XI: Saad, Pedro, Bassam, Khoukhi, Abdelkarim, Homam, Al-Haydos, Karim, Aziz, Afif, Almoez. Keep an eye on Akram Hassan Afif, Qatar's star striker. He scored 14 goals in 18 matches in the Qatar Stars League last season

16:24

We are just over 30 minutes away from the first match between Qatar and Ecuador? What are your predictions for the game? Share with us on our social media pages.

Jung Kook with a perfect delivery of his World Cup song
16:21

Now, down to business. The party has already started in Qatar with an electric opening ceremony, which was kicked off with most iconic voice in Hollywood in Morgan Freeman. BTS Jung Kook also entertained fans with his World Cup song. What a moment

16:18

By the way, did I tell you that you can win some a huge amount of money by playing our World Cup prediction game? Follow us on our social media pages, PulseSportsNigeria on Facebook and PulseSportsNg on Twitter to find out more.

16:14

We at Pulse Sports are ready to take you on an amazing ride for the next four weeks, starting with the opening clash between hosts, Qatar and Ecuador.

15:53

We have been counting days since Qatar were awarded the hosting rights in December 2010, and we are finally here. The Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup is finally alive and kicking. The build up to the tournament has been surrounded by controversies, but it is now time to focus on the beautiful game.

