QATAR 2022

Mbappe help Giroud equal Henry's record as France 'murder' Australia

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

In a bid to evade a possible repeat of the 'World Cup curse', France started their title defence with a convincing win in Al Wakrah.

Giroud, Mbappe, Rabiot score as France defeat Australia 4-1
Giroud, Mbappe, Rabiot score as France defeat Australia 4-1

France got off to a great start at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, defeating Australia 4-1 to go top of Group D on the day of the tournament.

Recommended articles

It was a night of joy for Oliver Giroud who became the defending champions’ joint all-time highest goalscorer, equalling Thierry Henry's tally of 51 goals.

Kylian Mbappe also put on a show for the French side, grabbing a goal and an assist at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.

Going into the game without a win in their last six World Cup matches, the Socceroos were hungry to break the spell and got off to a great start in Al Wakrah.

On the stroke of the ninth minute, Craig Goodwin found himself some space inside the box to get on the end of a pass from Mathew Leckie before sending the ball into the roof of the net.

It was only the second international goal for Goodwin who was making his 11 appearances for the national team.

Things went from bad to worse for France as they faced an injury heartbreak just two minutes later, with Lucas Herandez getting substituted early following a challenge.

Australia scored the first goal of the game following a 9th minute finish by Craig Goodwin
Australia scored the first goal of the game following a 9th minute finish by Craig Goodwin AFP

Didier Deschamps' side eventually got themselves on the scoresheet thanks to a headed goal by Adrien Rabiot.

Just five minutes later, it was number two for the defending champions as their attacking prowess against an Australian side who had now retreated, paid off with Giroud getting on the end of Rabiot's assist.

France attempted to go another goal ahead just before half-time, but Mbappe's shot went a whisker over the crossbar.

The second 45 minutes then saw Mbappe make it his concern to pile more misery on the Australians.

The young player of the tournament at the 2018 World Cup came close to scoring his team's third but his header to inch-perfect cross into the box went well over the bar. He got another chance seven minutes later, and this time made no mistake.

It was a memorable night for Oliver Giroud and Kylian Mbappe as France put four past Australia
It was a memorable night for Oliver Giroud and Kylian Mbappe as France put four past Australia Getty Images

Following an Ousmane Dembele superb cross into the box, the PSG man planted a header in off the bottom of the left post, leaving Mathew Ryan beaten.

Three minutes later, Mbappe was at it again, showcasing his great technique before sending a lofted cross to Giroud who headed it in for his 51st international goal, levelling Henry's record.

With the 4-1 victory, Deschamps' side now goes top of Group D, overtaking Denmark and Tunisia who played out a goalless draw earlier in the day.

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi is a reporter at Pulse with a vast experience in football, broadcast and digital media. He loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories.

More from category

  • Giroud, Mbappe, Rabiot score as France defeat Australia 4-1

    Mbappe help Giroud equal Henry's record as France 'murder' Australia

  • Betting tips and odds for Qatar v Senegal

    Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Qatar v Senegal

  • Betting tips and odds for Portugal v Ghana

    Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Portugal v Ghana

Recommended articles

Mbappe help Giroud equal Henry's record as France 'murder' Australia

Mbappe help Giroud equal Henry's record as France 'murder' Australia

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Qatar v Senegal

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Qatar v Senegal

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Portugal v Ghana

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Portugal v Ghana

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Switzerland v Cameroon

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Switzerland v Cameroon

Puma officially confirm 2023 as launch for Davido's 'We Rise By Lifting Others' Collection

Puma officially confirm 2023 as launch for Davido's 'We Rise By Lifting Others' Collection

QATAR 2022 LIVE: FRANCE VS AUSTRALIA

QATAR 2022 LIVE: FRANCE VS AUSTRALIA

Could Morocco shock Croatia in Group F opener?

Could Morocco shock Croatia in Group F opener?

Cristiano Ronaldo's contract terminated by Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo's contract terminated by Manchester United

Where does Saudi Arabia’s win over Argentina rank among World Cup upsets?

Where does Saudi Arabia’s win over Argentina rank among World Cup upsets?

Trending

Don’t ask Portugal players about me – Ronaldo warns journalists ahead of Ghana game

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the 1st to gain 500 million Instagram followers

Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup live blog
LIVE BLOG

Qatar 2022: Day 2 Live - England vs Iran, Senegal vs Netherlands, USA vs Wales

Benzema's absence could work out well for France
QATAR2022

Why Karim Benzema’s injury could be blessing in disguise for France

The England National team
QATAR 2022

Revealed: The most influential members of the England squad at the FIFA World Cup

Mason Greenwood leaves Minshull Street Crown Court, Manchester on November 21, 2022.
UPDATE

Mason Greenwood's case pushed to next year

Qatar 2020: France vs Australia preview and prediction
Qatar 2022

France vs Australia: World Cup 2022 Prediction, Kick-off time, team news and H2H

The two latest goals at the World Cup since 1966

Qatar 2022: World Cup records fall as Iran and Netherlands score late

Senegal battled gamely, but fell just short in defeat to the Netherlands at the FIFA World Cup (IMAGO/Lan Hongguang/Xinhua)
COMMENT

Qatar 2022: Without quality at both ends, pluck and gut can only carry Senegal so far