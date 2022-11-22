QATAR 2022
Messi, Eriksen in action as Argentina, Denmark start World Cup campaign
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the morning coverage of our matchday three of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
Recommended articles
doczytaj więcej
More from category
-
Check out Lionel Messi's iconic Adidas World Cup boots which costs over N250,000
-
Messi, Eriksen in action as Argentina, Denmark start World Cup campaign
-
Is the curse real? Why France could crash out in the first round [Pulse Editor's Opinion]