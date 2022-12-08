Qatar 2022: Netherlands vs Argentina: A History of World Cup classics

1974: The Cruyff show

Argentina were totally outclassed by the Dutch team in 1974 when even a 4-0 scoreline was flattering, to say the least.

Johan Cruyff was at the peak of his powers and put up an otherworldly display by opening and closing the scoring in a magical team performance.

AFP

The Netherlands knocked out Argentina in the second group stage on their way to the final, where they were brought down to earth by Gerd Muller and hosts West Germany.

1978: Mario Kempes steals the show

Johan Cruyff was unavailable due to being the victim of a kidnapping attempt before the tournament and the Netherlands lost their second straight final against a host nation.

Allegations of match-fixing and political pressure in favor of Argentina ran throughout the tournament and it was a tense, violent affair.

AFP

Argentina claimed their first World Cup in extra-time thanks to their star man Mario Kempes, who had opened the scoring in normal time and put the hosts back in front to take his tournament tally to six, sending his team to a 3-1 win.

1998: Dennis Bergkamp Magic

Dennis Bergkamp was known for scoring spectacular goals but the quality and importance of his last-minute strike against Argentina in the quarter-final in 1998 should never be underestimated.

The Dutch had a starting line-up featuring some of the best players in Europe at the time, featuring Patrick Kluivert and the De Boer brothers, as well as Edgar Davids in midfield and the former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar in goal.

AFP

The game was an entertaining contest throughout but seemed set to be heading for extra-time until Frank de Boer picked out Bergkamp with a long pass and he did the rest, bringing the ball down before cutting inside and jabbing home one of the great World Cup goals.

2014: Lionel Messi and Argentina prevail on penalties

Louis van Gaal was the Netherlands coach eight years ago when they missed out on a chance to go all the way following a penalty shoot-out defeat to Argentina.

Ron Vlaar missed the Netherlands first penalty and Wesley Sneijder handed Argentina the chance for victory by missing their third, the final World Cup act of his career.

AFP