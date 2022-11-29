Day 10 Roundup: Senegal rep Africa, Captain America strike Iran down, England punish 'younger brothers'

All four teams who needed extra points to secure their spots in the round of 16 with already qualified France, Brazil and Portugal, won their games against Qatar, Ecuador, Wales and Iran.

Below is a round-up of day 10 of the competition.

Ecuador 1-2 Senegal

AFP

In Al Rayyan, Senegal booked their place in the round of 16 with a dramatic 2-1 win over Ecuador at the Khalifa International Stadium, becoming the first African team to make the knockout stages since Nigeria and Algeria in 2014. It was also their first victory over a South American side at football’s showpiece event.

Ecuador went into the game in pole position to qualify to need only a point, however, somewhat surprisingly, they were well off the pace in the first half, and Ismaila Sarr put the African champions in front with a penalty.

The second half saw the South Americans come back into the game with a goal from Moises Caicedo, but Senegal sealed the game shortly after as Kalidou Koulibaly scored off a corner kick to help Senegal make it to the round of 16 for only the second time in their history.

Netherlands 2-0 Qatar

AFP

Hosts Qatar were disgraced out of the competition in Al Khor after they fell to a 2-0 Netherlands win at the Al Bayt Stadium, leaving them with no points and one goal scored.

Cody Gakpo became just the second player to open the scoring three times in the same FIFA World Cup group stage, opening the scoring against the Asian champions in the 26th minute.

Netherlands who needed just one point to progress, then got their second goal in the second half through Frenkie de Jong who benefitted off Meeshaal Barsham’s terrific save, sealing three points to make the last 16, and a meeting with Group B runners-up.

IR Iran 0-1 USA

AFP

Iran missed a chance to make their first-ever round of 16 appearances at the FIFA World Cup, exiting the group stage for the sixth time on Tuesday, as the United States secured a 1-0 win at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha.

For the Stars and Stripes who needed to win to progress, unlike Iran who needed just a point, Christian Pulisic's first-half finish proved vital.

USA who have progressed from the groups in each of their last three appearances at the World Cup will now meet Group A winners Netherlands in the round of 16 in a bid to make the quarter-finals for the first time since 2002.

Wales 0-3 England

Getty Images

England made no mistake in dominating Group B, knocking neighbouring Wales out of the FIFA World Cup with a comfortable 3-0 win at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Two goals in the space of two minutes from Marcus Rashford - a freekick - and Phil Foden, and another by the Manchester United man gave Gareth Southgate's men all they needed to progress.