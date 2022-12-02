QATAR 2022

Suarez hurts Ghana at the World Cup again as Uruguay beats Black Stars 2-0

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Ghana's quest for World Cup revenge against Uruguay ended in tears and elimination once again thanks to Luis Suarez

Ghana 0-2 Uruguay
Ghana 0-2 Uruguay

Ghana have been knocked out of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World after losing 2-0 to Uruguay in the final round of the group stage.

The Black Stars came into this grudge match with three points and needed a draw to secure their spot in the next round while Uruguay needed to win and hope South Korea didn’t.

Uruguay got the win they needed thanks to two first-half goals by Giorgian de Arrascaeta one of which was assisted by Ghana’s nemesis, Luis Suarez.

Ghana’s history with Uruguay goes all the way back to 2010 when the Black Stars lost the quarter-final tie of the World Cup with some late drama involving Luis Suarez.

Luis Suarez was a thorn in Ghana's flesh
Luis Suarez was a thorn in Ghana's flesh Imago

Although now 35 years old and well beyond his best, Suarez would still be the main character in this drama between Ghana and Uruguay.

Andre Ayew, Ghana’s only remaining player from 2010 had a chance to put his team in front in the 21st minute through a penalty but he was denied by Uruguay goalkeeper, Sergio Rochet.

Five minutes later, Uruguay made him pay as Luis Suarez’s effort was saved but Giorgian de Arrascaeta turned home the rebound from close range.

Action photo of the hand of Luis Suarez of Uruguay, during game of the 2010 World Cup held at the Soccer city Stadium of Johannesburg on July 2, 2010.
Action photo of the hand of Luis Suarez of Uruguay, during game of the 2010 World Cup held at the Soccer city Stadium of Johannesburg on July 2, 2010. AFP

Suarez would be involved again with a superb assist in the 32nd minute for Giorgian de Arrascaeta’s second goal.

Ghana improved in the second half but failed to find a goal as did Uruguay who also lacked cutting edge which proved fatal for them.

Luis Suarez
Luis Suarez Luis Suarez Pulse Ghana

The result knocked both teams out of the tournament, more painfully for Uruguay who were eliminated on goals scored due to South Korea’s win against Portugal.

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

