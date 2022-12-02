Suarez hurts Ghana at the World Cup again as Uruguay beats Black Stars 2-0

The Black Stars came into this grudge match with three points and needed a draw to secure their spot in the next round while Uruguay needed to win and hope South Korea didn’t.

Uruguay got the win they needed thanks to two first-half goals by Giorgian de Arrascaeta one of which was assisted by Ghana’s nemesis, Luis Suarez.

A grudge match

Ghana’s history with Uruguay goes all the way back to 2010 when the Black Stars lost the quarter-final tie of the World Cup with some late drama involving Luis Suarez.

Although now 35 years old and well beyond his best, Suarez would still be the main character in this drama between Ghana and Uruguay.

Andre Ayew, Ghana’s only remaining player from 2010 had a chance to put his team in front in the 21st minute through a penalty but he was denied by Uruguay goalkeeper, Sergio Rochet.

Five minutes later, Uruguay made him pay as Luis Suarez’s effort was saved but Giorgian de Arrascaeta turned home the rebound from close range.

Suarez would be involved again with a superb assist in the 32nd minute for Giorgian de Arrascaeta’s second goal.

Ghana improved in the second half but failed to find a goal as did Uruguay who also lacked cutting edge which proved fatal for them.

