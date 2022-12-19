ADVERTISEMENT

QATAR 2022: The greatest World Cup final for the greatest ever

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Messi’s enduring brilliance held off the excellent Kylian Mbappe and delivered the greatest World Cup final ever

Lionel Messi with the World Cup trophy after leading Argentina to victory against France in the final in Qatar
Lionel Messi with the World Cup trophy after leading Argentina to victory against France in the final in Qatar

Qatar delivered on its promise to host a great World Cup and there was no better way to end it. Argentina against France, Messi against Mbappe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

After 90 minutes, extra time and penalties, Messi had delivered a World Cup triumph for Argentina who beat France on penalties at the end of a wildly entertaining 3-3 draw.

In the end, it felt like a coronation, a crowning moment, for the greatest footballer of all time. For many, he has been the greatest but this World Cup trophy felt like the real defining achievement of an illustrious career.

The game itself was an emotional rollercoaster. A final that had everything. Argentina led 2-0 going into the break and looked to be heading for a comfortable win but Kylian Mbappe said no. He dragged the France team back by sheer force of will.

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe delivered an all-time World Cup final
Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe delivered an all-time World Cup final AFP

This final was supposed come down to a meeting of geniuses, to the Messi-Kylian Mbappe face-off. In some ways, that happened. Mbappe scored the first hat-trick in a World Cup final since Geoff Hurst in 1966 and still lost.

The reality is, this was a Lionel Messi story. He scored seven goals at Qatar 2022 and won the Golden Ball as the best player. He scored magnificent goals and created them as well. He did all this aged 35. This is not normal, but then, none of his play has been normal. He is a footballing genius.

Lionel Messi and Argentina are Qatar 2022 World Cup champions
Lionel Messi and Argentina are Qatar 2022 World Cup champions AFP

For everything Messi had given to the sport, there was the notion that he deserved to win the World Cup. To follow in the footsteps of the eternal Argentine mythical figure of Diego Maradona but Messi has earned it. He has written his own story, one that will be told again and again for decades to come.

The Argentine attacking maestro will head back to Paris to continue the season with PSG. His goal will be to help the club win the Champions League for the first time in history. He has said he will not be retiring from the national team just yet. The good news is, we get to watch this genius go on for just a little while longer.

Ifeanyi Ufomadu Ifeanyi Ufomadu Ifeanyi is passionate about European football and dedicated to delivering the best content. Hobbies: watching football &amp; basketball.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Lionel Messi with the World Cup trophy after leading Argentina to victory against France in the final in Qatar

    QATAR 2022: The greatest World Cup final for the greatest ever

  • Lionel Messi celebrates after winning the World Cup.AP Photo/Frank Augstein

    "He's a killer" - Real recognises real as Ronaldo praises Messi after 'worthy' World Cup win

  • Some fans do not understand why the Emir of Qatar put a Beshth on Messi to lift the World Cup.

    [Explainer] What is a bisht? The $9000 traditional cloak that Messi wore

Recommended articles

QATAR 2022: The greatest World Cup final for the greatest ever

QATAR 2022: The greatest World Cup final for the greatest ever

He's a killer - Real recognises real as Ronaldo praises Messi after 'worthy' World Cup win

"He's a killer" - Real recognises real as Ronaldo praises Messi after 'worthy' World Cup win

[Explainer] What is a bisht? The $9000 traditional cloak that Messi wore

[Explainer] What is a bisht? The $9000 traditional cloak that Messi wore

The worst and best moments of the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament [Photos]

The worst and best moments of the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament [Photos]

Legendary rally driver Asad Khan is dead

Legendary rally driver Asad Khan is dead

Why the 'GOAT' debate is over and other stories making headlines in football today

Why the 'GOAT' debate is over and other stories making headlines in football today

Prestigious awards won at the World Cup

Prestigious awards won at the World Cup

Retirement: Messi provides update on future after winning World Cup with Argentina

Retirement: Messi provides update on future after winning World Cup with Argentina

Tinubu celebrates with Messi as Argentina beats France to win World Cup

Tinubu celebrates with Messi as Argentina beats France to win World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Argentna and France will be fighting for the biggest honor in football. Led by their stars, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe

QATAR 2022: World Cup prize money: How much will Argentina or France receive for winning in Qatar

Messi beats Mbappe to World Cup Golden Ball award
QATAR 2022

Messi beats Mbappe to World Cup Golden Ball award

Diego Maradona.
QATAR 2022

How Maradona enjoyed the 2022 World Cup final match from the 'best seat'

Argentina vs France
QATAR 2022

Messi and Argentina dethrone France to lift the FIFA World Cup after a 6-goal thriller

‘The debate is over’ - Reactions to Messi and Mbappe as Argentina beats France on penalties to win the World Cup

QATAR 2022: ‘The debate is over’ - Reactions to Messi and Mbappe as Argentina beats France on penalties to win the World Cup

Tinubu celebrates with Messi as Argentina beats France to win World Cup

Tinubu celebrates with Messi as Argentina beats France to win World Cup

Messi with the World Cup trophy (Imago/Agencia EFE)

Retirement: Messi provides update on future after winning World Cup with Argentina

‘I won 500k and spent it on women’ - Five bettors tell us their biggest winnings and what they spent it on

BETTING: ‘I won 500k and spent it on women’ - Five bettors tell us their biggest winnings and what they spent it on