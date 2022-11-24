Qatar 2022: Who needs Neymar? Richarlison magic too much for Serbia as Brazil win 2-0

Richarlison scored two goals including a contender for goal of the tournament to help Brazil sink Serbia

Brazil striker Richarlison scores goal of the tournament
Brazil striker Richarlison scores goal of the tournament

Brazil made their much anticipated Qatar 2022 bow against Serbia looking to live up to their Pre-tournament hype as favorites.

Brazil lined up in a 4-3-3 formation with both Neymar and Vinicius Jr starting in an ultra attacking team. The Serbia set-up was a much more defensive 3-4-3.

Brazil kept possession for the first few minutes, looking for inroads before Neymar was fouled by Serbia defender Pavlovic for the first booking of the game.

Neymar almost gave Brazil the lead from a corner kick. He spotted Serbia keeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic wandering towards the six-yard line and curled a wicked inswinger under the crossbar, the Keeper had to scamper backwards to tip it over.

Brazil danger man Neymar
Brazil danger man Neymar AFP

Chance for Raphinha! Brazil should have taken the lead, Raphinha played a sweet one-two with Paqueta and found himself through on goal but could only fire a tame effort that the keeper saved easily.

Brazil dominance and Richarlison magic

Brazil came out all guns blazing in the second half as they tried to unlock the Serbia defence. There were half moments for Neymar and Vinicius but on the hour mark, Neymar weaved his way into the box, Vinícius took over and curled a shot at Vanja Milinkovic-Savic; who could only parry it to the predatory Richarlison to make it 1-0

With 11 minutes remaining, Vinícius sent in a cross with the outside of the boot, Richarlison flicked the ball up in the air before executing a superb overhead kick that gave the keeper no chance

Richarlison scoring for Brazil against Serbia
Richarlison scoring for Brazil against Serbia AFP

From that moment on, Brazil were simply a joy to behold. Casemiro rattled the bar and there were cameos for Rodrygo, Antony, and Gabriel Martinelli.

