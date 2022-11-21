Qatar 2022: Why Bukayo Saka can be England’s key man

AFP

With the domestic season taking a break, the attention of the world turns to the tournament in Qatar. A World Cup unlike anything we have ever seen before. Despite the heartbreaking end to Euro 2020, the effervescent youngster will be hoping to play his part in a successful England World Cup run.

Saka’s impact

The most exciting thing about Saka is his fearlessness. He has a solid left foot and often prefers to cut inside off the right wing which allows him to spot a telling pass or take a shot on target. He has grown into the role of an elite playmaker, as well as increasing his goalscoring output. Saka is never afraid to take on any defender and regularly draws fouls from opposing fullbacks.

In the last friendly match England played, against Germany in late September, Saka showed his growing importance to Gareth Southgate. England struggled to create anything of note in that game and went 2-0 down to the Germans as Southgate searched for answers. Up stepped Bukayo Saka who came off the bench to devastating effect and he helped rescue a point for the three lions.

Saka must start for England

Saka adds another dimension to the England attack with his direct running and dribbling ability. His ability to receive a pass on the half turn and skip past defenders in the blink of an eye is a huge plus for any team especially in the offensive third.

The Arsenal winger brings an energy that has been absent from this England side as well as being able to affect the game in ways that Phil Foden is yet to match, at least for the National team. While Foden is an outstanding footballer, Saka suits what this team needs much more. An attacking trio of Saka, Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane could potentially lead England all the way and is something Gareth Southgate must explore.