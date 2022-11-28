QATAR 2022

World Cup Day 9 Live Blog - Brazil vs Switzerland

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, my name is Jidechi Chidiezie. What a day of drama its been so far! Two games left for today, starting with Brazil vs Switzerland.

2022 FIFA World Cup: Brazil vs Switzerland live blog
2022 FIFA World Cup: Brazil vs Switzerland live blog

Recommended articles

{{append.value}}

{{{message}}}

{{image.text}}
{{image.text}}
{{message}}
loading...
{{message}}
{{heat}}
{{players.0.helmet}} {{players.0.name}} {{players.0.points}} {{heatResult.firstTeam}}:{{heatResult.secondTeam}}
{{players.1.helmet}} {{players.1.name}} {{players.1.points}}
{{players.2.helmet}} {{players.2.name}} {{players.2.points}}
{{players.3.helmet}} {{players.3.name}} {{players.3.points}}
{{message}}
18:02

Brazil with a substitution right at the start of the second half: Rodrygo COMES ON FOR Lucas Paqueta

18:02

46' And we're back with the second 45 minutes: Brazil 0-0 Switzerland

17:46

HALF-TIME!

Brazil 0-0 Switzerland

17:45

45' There will be 1 added minute in this half

17:41

Considering how much drama we saw in the first two games today, this one has presented nothing close. Can we see some more action in the coming minutes?

40' Brazil 0-0 Switzerland
40' Brazil 0-0 Switzerland
40' Brazil 0-0 Switzerland
40' Brazil 0-0 Switzerland
17:30

30' Half an hour gone in this game

STATS SO FAR

Goal Attempts: 3-0

On Target: 2-0

Blocked Shots: 0-0

Freekick: 8-4

Corner kicks: 1-1

Offsides: 0-0

Yellow Cards: 0-0

17:28

SO CLOSE! Brazil almost get their first of the game, however, Vinicius Junior's first-time shot is blocked by Yann Sommer with a brilliant diving save.

17:01

1' We're now underway at the Stadium 974 in Doha, El Salvadorian referee Ivan Barton is the man in charge

17:00

1' KICK-OFF!

Brazil 0-0 Switzerland

twitter.com
16:54

Let me refresh you memory with that Richarlison goal in Brazil's 2-0 win over Serbia. Here starts for the five-time World champions today

Richarlison vs Serbia (25/11/22) | INCREDIBLE World Cup Debut
16:50

Just so you know, this is how the last meetings between these sides ended:

Brazil 1-1 Switzerland (2018 FIFA World Cup)

Switzerland 1-0 Brazil (Friendly, 2013)

Switzerland 1-2 Brazil (Friendly, 2006)

Brazil 2-2 Switzerland (1950 FIFA World Cup)

16:46

Meanwhile, have you read our match preview and prediction for this game? If you haven't, here you go: BRAZIL vs SWITZERLAND

16:45

Remember, by 8pm today, I'd be bringing you coverage for the final game of the day, which will also be the final game of the group stage second round: It will be Cristiano Ronaldo's PORTUGAL vs Luis Suarez's URUGUAY

16:42

BRAZIL XI: Here is how Tite line up his men. Neymar missing due to the injury he sustained in their win over Serbia

twitter.com
16:39

SWITZERLAND XI: Yan Sommer in goal for the Swiss. Granit Xhaka captains the side

twitter.com
16:38

Here's how both sides will line up today

16:35

Now, we move on to Brazil vs Switzerland, the third game of the day, and involving the two teams in Cameroon and Serbia's group

16:34
  • The first game of the day saw Cameroon come from a two goals down to draw 3-3 with Serbia
  • The second game of the day which finished not too long ago, saw Ghana grab their first win of the tournament, defeating South Korea in a 3-2 thriller
FT: South Korea 2-3 Ghana
FT: South Korea 2-3 Ghana
FT: Cameroon 3-3 Serbia
FT: Cameroon 3-3 Serbia
16:32

Its been quite a crazy filled with lots and lots of goals. We can as well, call it AFRICA DAY

16:30

Hello! Its our live blog coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup featuring the third game of Day 9 of the competition - ITS BRAZIL, AGAINST SWITZERLAND

load more
Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi is a reporter at Pulse with a vast experience in football, broadcast and digital media. He loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories.

More from category

  • FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 All results, fixtures, scores, live standings, goalscorers, group tables (8)

    FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

  • 2022 FIFA World Cup: Brazil vs Switzerland live blog

    World Cup Day 9 Live Blog - Brazil vs Switzerland

  • Kudus stole the show at the Education City.

    Kudus to Ghana as Black Stars overcome South Korea scare to revive World Cup dream

Recommended articles

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

World Cup Day 9 Live Blog - Brazil vs Switzerland

World Cup Day 9 Live Blog - Brazil vs Switzerland

Kudus to Ghana as Black Stars overcome South Korea scare to revive World Cup dream

Kudus to Ghana as Black Stars overcome South Korea scare to revive World Cup dream

FIFA ends ban imposed on Kenya in February

FIFA ends ban imposed on Kenya in February

QATAR 2022: Courageous Cameroon tie 3-3 with seismić Serbia in game of the tournament

QATAR 2022: Courageous Cameroon tie 3-3 with seismić Serbia in game of the tournament

Qatar 2022: What Cavani said about Ronaldo's return to Manchester United

Qatar 2022: What Cavani said about Ronaldo's return to Manchester United

Qatar 2022: South Korea vs Ghana [Live]

Qatar 2022: South Korea vs Ghana [Live]

FIFA World Cup 2022 goalscorers (Golden Boot rankings)

FIFA World Cup 2022 goalscorers (Golden Boot rankings)

South Korea vs Ghana Live

South Korea vs Ghana Live

Trending

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 All results, fixtures, scores, live standings, goalscorers, group tables (8)

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

Heung-Min Son of the Korean Republic during the FIFA World Cup on November 24, 2022.
QATAR 2022

Mask on - Why these footballers are wearing masks in Qatar

Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara have reconcield after their split in September

Again, Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara kiss and make up for the umpteenth time following contoversial split

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar goalscorers (Golden Boot rankings)

FIFA World Cup 2022 goalscorers (Golden Boot rankings)

South Korea vs Ghana.
Qatar 2022

Ghana battle South Korea looking to avoid 'k-drama' in Qatar

Cameroon can get their World Cup back on track with a win against Serbia
Qatar 2022

Samuel Eto'o's potential World Cup winners look to bounce back against Serbia

Willy Ambaka [Instagram]
TRENDING

'Come through for us!'- Ambaka cries for help on behalf of Shujaa

Brazil vs Switzerland; Preview

Qatar 2022: One Neymar shy Brazil against Switzerland- Brazil vs Switzerland; Preview