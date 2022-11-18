The decision comes just hours from the kick off of the World Cup with the hosts Qatar taking on Ecuador in the tournament opener on Sunday.
Qatar 2022: Host nation ban beer sales at World Cup Stadiums
Qatari chiefs, in a change of plan have banned the sale of alcoholic drinks at stadiums during the World Cup set for November 18th- December 18th.
FIFA confirmed the development noting that they had come into agreement with the host authorities to focus sale of alcoholic beverages at the FIFA fan festivals, fans destinations and licensed venues instead of the stadiums.
“Following discussions between host country authorities and FIFA, a decision has been made to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages on the FIFA Fan Festival, other fan destinations and licensed venues,” FIFA announced.
The decision, it said, would mean “removing sales points of beer from Qatar’s FIFA World Cup 2022 stadium perimeters.”
Restriction against sales of beet is expected to complicate FIFA’s $75m sponsorship agreement with Budweiser.
Qatar, a conservative Muslim nation has also slapped restrictions against filming at accommodation sites, such as those housing migrant workers, under the terms of filming permits issued by the Qatari government.
According to the terms, recording at government buildings, universities, places of worship and hospitals is also prohibited, along with filming at residential properties and private businesses.
