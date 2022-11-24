Qatar 2022: A short trip home Qatar vs Senegal; Preview

Senegal on the other hand held the mantle as the strongest of the five african teams in the tournament and the most likely to advance deep into the competition, but after losing Mane to injury, Mendy to form, and two goals to Netherlands, this game becomes more important for any knockout stage ambitions they might have.

Head-to-head

Friday’s tie at the Al Thumama Stadium would be the first official meeting between both teams, Match form.

Both teams lost their world cup opening game.

Players to watch

Villarreal’s Boulaye Dia having assumed Sadio Mane's role as the teams main source for goals would be looking to pose the type of threat Enner Valencia carried against the Qatari backline.

AFP

Ismaila Sarr was the best player in attack for Senegal against Netherland, a huge thorn in the side of Denzel Dumfries and Matthijs Deligt, against a much weaker Qatari defence, he is one to look out for.

Hassan Al-Haydos was part of the Al Saad squad that won the Asian Cup in 2019, he and Akram Afif, who has played for teams in Europe are worth paying attention to in that Qatari side.

AFP

Prediction