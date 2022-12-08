ADVERTISEMENT
QATAR 2022

Quarter-final preview: It's time to dance, but who will between Croatia and Brazil?

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

This will be the third World Cup meeting between both nations after Brazil helped eliminate Croatia from the 2006 and 2014 tournaments.

Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarter final preview: Croatia vs Brazil
Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarter final preview: Croatia vs Brazil

The first of four quarter-final games at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar will see 2018 runners-up Croatia take on five-time champions Brazil, with the winner edge closer to the possibility of being crowned as champions of the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

On Monday, Croatia came close to getting knocked out of the competition but had to fight back to level terms with Asian heavyweights Japan before seeing them off in the lottery of penalty kicks.

The Selecao on their part, found it easier to outclass their own Asian opponents in South Korea, scoring four times in the space of 36 minutes to send both the stadium and themselves into dancing modes.

The Samba boys of Brazil danced their way into the world cup quarter-finals
The Samba boys of Brazil danced their way into the world cup quarter-finals AFP

Having met Brazil at the 2006 and 2014 World Cups, Croatia will hope that can get their first win after losing 3-1 and 1-0 in their previous meetings.

Their 2014 meeting saw Brazil defeat Croatia to start their campaign on a good note at home, before proceeding to the semifinal where they lost to Germany. As in 2014, they played Croatia in the 2006 group stages, also contributing to their first round elimination from the competition.

The only time Croatia has ever gotten something off Brazil was when they played out a 1-1 draw in a friendly in 2005. However, they would hope that they wouldn't experience the kind of heartbreak they got when they lost 2-0 in their most recent friendly in 2018.

Ivan Perisic would be one to stop after his equaliser against Japan saw him go level with Davor Suker as Croatia’s leading goalscorer at the World Cup (6) - something that should expectedly fuel his desire to want to surpass Suker when his side takes on Brazil.

Ivan Perisic could becomes Croatia's all-time highest goalscorer at FIFA World Cups should he add to his tally against Brazil
Ivan Perisic could becomes Croatia's all-time highest goalscorer at FIFA World Cups should he add to his tally against Brazil AFP

It was particularly thanks to Dominik Livakovic's penalty shootout saves against Japan that Croatia are in the quarterfinal stage of this competition. Beyond that, Livakovic played a vital role to keep Croatia at bay against Japan in normal regular time as he did in the group stages against Morocco and Belgium. Should he pull off such an impressive performance in the quarterfinals, Brazil might have a problem.

Coming up against Livakovic will be Neymar, who returned from an ankle injury to score in the 4-1 victory over South Korea and knows that a repeat of his brace in 2014’s meeting with Croatia would, see him overtake Pele as Brazil’s all-time leading goalscorer.

Both Neymar (number 10) and Richarlison (number 9) have played vital roles for Brazil in their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign
Both Neymar (number 10) and Richarlison (number 9) have played vital roles for Brazil in their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign AFP

Another player will be Richarlison who alongside seven others, is in the running to win the golden boot of the competition. The Tottenham Hotspur man showed against South Korea as he did against Serbia, that should Croatia's defence go to bed at any point, they would dearly pay for it.

Zlatko Dalic: “Croatia is a small country. We can claim to be one of the rare teams that reached this stage of the tournament two times. But we are ambitious. We will not rest here, and we try to win tomorrow.”

Croatia manager Zlatko Dalic
Croatia manager Zlatko Dalic AFP

Croatia's possible starting lineup: Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa; Kovacic, Brozovic, Modric; Kramaric, Petkovic, Perisic

Tite: “They have individual quality and collective quality as well as resilience and persistence. We are aware of their virtues, but my focus is on maintaining our standards. Whoever plays best will go through.”

Brazil coach Tite
Brazil coach Tite AFP

Brazil's possible starting lineup: Alisson; Militao, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Danilo; Casemiro, Paqueta; Raphinha, Neymar, Vinicius Jr; Richarlison

Croatia, unlike in 2018, have flown under the radar to this stage but will be exposed by Brazil who have shown that they are really, starved of a World Cup title. Might be a bitter pill, but the World Cup is Brazil's birthright. They should find ease making the semi-finals, I'd say, Croatia 0-3 Brazil.

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi is a reporter at Pulse with a vast experience in football, broadcast and digital media. He loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarter final preview: Croatia vs Brazil

    Quarter-final preview: It's time to dance, but who will between Croatia and Brazil?

  • Luis Enrique on December 12, 2022.

    Luis Enrique 'flees' Spain after the Qatar embarrassment

  • Head coach Fernando Santos and Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal after the FIFA World Cup football match between Portugal and Switzerland on December 6, 2022.

    Portugal deny Ronaldo bust up rumours in the camp

Recommended articles

Quarter-final preview: It's time to dance, but who will between Croatia and Brazil?

Quarter-final preview: It's time to dance, but who will between Croatia and Brazil?

Luis Enrique 'flees' Spain after the Qatar embarrassment

Luis Enrique 'flees' Spain after the Qatar embarrassment

Portugal deny Ronaldo bust up rumours in the camp

Portugal deny Ronaldo bust up rumours in the camp

Ababu Namwamba announces return of 'Big Vic' to Harambee Stars

Ababu Namwamba announces return of 'Big Vic' to Harambee Stars

Why Ten Hag is unhappy with Man United players and other stories making headlines today

Why Ten Hag is unhappy with Man United players and other stories making headlines today

Giants who have suffered unprecedented defeats in the World Cup

Giants who have suffered unprecedented defeats in the World Cup

Erik ten Hag breaks silence weeks after Ronaldo saga

Erik ten Hag breaks silence weeks after Ronaldo saga

Qatar 2022: Bonou penalty save turns a gambler into a millionaire

Qatar 2022: Bonou penalty save turns a gambler into a millionaire

La Liga: 'I'd love him to stay personally, but I don't think that's the player's idea' – Atletico Madrid chief confirms Joao Felix exit talks

La Liga: 'I'd love him to stay personally, but I don't think that's the player's idea' – Atletico Madrid chief confirms Joao Felix exit talks

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

From left: Pablo Gavi, Gabriel Martinelli and Frenkie de Jong.
TRENDING

Ridiculous story behind Spain's penalties and other topics making headlines in football today

Adidas announced that the Official Match Ball of the FIFA World Cup ball will feature new connected ball technology on June 22, 2022.
QATAR 2022

Power up! Why balls are charged before use in 2022 FIFA World Cup

Bonou penalty save turns a gambler into a millionaire

Qatar 2022: Bonou penalty save turns a gambler into a millionaire

Hakimi gets a special kiss from his mother.

Real African Lions continue to ROAR, Ronaldo gets new seat, Ramos & 'granddaddy' Pepe

Harambee Stars players during a photo session on November 15, 2021.
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Government outlines key steps towards restoring football in Kenya

Goncalo Ramos is the new Portuguese star after his hat-trick performance

Qatar 2022: No Ronaldo, No problem - Meet Goncalo Ramos, Portugal's new superstar

What determines a good penalty?

What makes a penalty a good penalty

Head coach Fernando Santos and Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal after the FIFA World Cup football match between Portugal and Switzerland on December 6, 2022.
TRENDING

Portugal deny Ronaldo bust up rumours in the camp