Legendary Algerian attacker found guilty of corrupt practices

Algerian Legend Rabah Madjer has found himself in some hot water concerning some business dealings which have been revealed to be far from ethical.

Algerian legend Rabah Madjer (R) has been found guilty of fraudulent practices by an Algiers court
Algerian legend Rabah Madjer (R) has been found guilty of fraudulent practices by an Algiers court

The winner of the African player of the year in 1987, starred in the Algerian national team colours before going on to coach the side, was charged to court alongside a business partner for fraudulent practices in a newspaper they owned.

Rabah Madjer in action for FC Porto
Rabah Madjer in action for FC Porto Imago

The National Publishing and Advertising Agency (ANEP) slammed a civil action against Mr Madjer for concocting a scheme to cash in advertising checks and claim money under his newspaper Al Balagh, which had folded up.

Madjer continued making money off these checks for a while, but his luck eventually ran out a year after he first took advantage of the oversight.

An Algiers court on Thursday afternoon slammed Madjer with an 18 month prison sentence and has also asked him to pay a fine of 100,000 Algerian Dinar along with other fees, which includes a 4 million dinar compensation being requested by ANEP, as well as repayments for the money which he illegally made.

Despite these revelations, Rabah Madjer will always be a hero in Algeria. Back home, the pacy attacker is best known for his thrilling performances at the 1990 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Madjer captained Algeria to their first ever international trophy
Madjer captained Algeria to their first ever international trophy Twitter/@UsherKomugisha

Madjer helped the north African giants to their first AFCON title with two eye-catching performances against the Super Eagles, the first in a 5-1 demolition of the West African giants in their opening group game, before narrowly defeating them again in the final.

When Madjer hung up his boots, he left the Algerian national team as its record goalscorer with 28 goals, a record which stood for nearly a decade.

Madjer celebrates his goal in the 2-1 win over West Germany in the 1982 World Cup
Madjer celebrates his goal in the 2-1 win over West Germany in the 1982 World Cup FIFA

Despite all his exploits for his beloved Algeria, Madjer is best known for his time with Portuguese giants FC Porto. In the 1987 Champions Cup (now UEFA Champions League), Madjer scored a cheeky backheel against Bayern Munich to help Porto win the trophy.

After retirement, Madjer unsuccessfully coached the Algerian national team in two unsuccessful spells, first in 1997 and 2017.

