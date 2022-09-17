Polish goalkeeper Rafal Gikiewicz was the obvious star of the day after he stole the show and inspired Augsburg to a shock win over Bayern Munich on Saturday.
How 34-year-old goalkeeper ended Sadio Mane's Bayern 87-game scoring run
The battle of Bavaria ended in a shock defeat for Senegalese forward Sadio Mane and his team of champions Bayern Munich.
Gikiewicz put on a show at the WWK Arena to inspire his club Augsburg to a hard-fought but impressive 1-0 win over the defending champions.
The 34-year-old proved to be an incredible bulwark, keeping Bayern's array of stars led by Sadio Mane at bay with a series of excellent saves.
He made a total of six (6) saves to ensure Julian Nagelsmann's team failed to score in a Bundesliga game for the first time in 87 matches.
While he denied Mane and Leroy Sane earlier on in the game, the most notable of the Gikiewicz saves came at the death to deny German goalkeeper, Manuel Neuer off a corner as Bayern piled on the pressure late on in search of an equaliser.
The performance against Bayern came a week after he saved a penalty to help Augsburg to a 1-0 win at Werder Bremen.
Augsburg ends Bayern's winning run and scoring streak
After seeing off FC Barcelona in comfortable fashion in the Champions League in midweek, Bayern was expected to stroll over its Bavarian rival in the Bundesliga.
However, Nagelsmann and his men met a rather stubborn Augsburg, which went on to hand their more illustrious rival a first defeat of the season.
Mergim Berisha netted the decisive goal just before the hour-mark but Augsburg has its goalkeeper, Gikiewicz, to thank for taking more than a point from this fixture.
The result saw Bayern drop three points for the first time this season and also fail to score for the first time in two (2) years, a run of 87 games.
Augsburg's win also means it has beaten Bayern at home for the second time on the spin. It was their first home win of the current season.
