Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick close to Austrian national team appointment

Following the announcement of Erik ten Hag as the new Manchester United head coach, current interim manager Ralf Rangnick seems to have secured himself another job. According to Sky Sports, Rangnick has accepted an offer from the Austrian football association and will be announced as the next manager of Austria.
With current Ajax boss Erik ten Hag set to take over the managerial spot at Old Trafford next season, Rangnick is expected to provide support mainly with player transfers and team tactics. Rangnick has already agreed to remain at Manchester United until 2024 as a consultant, and it appears he will only be working six days a month in that role.
Rangnick confirmed his intention to remain at Manchester United after the club's draw with Chelsea on Thursday night, but did not comment on a possible Austrian appointment.
"What I can tell you and confirm is I will definitely continue with my consultancy role at the end of the season and for the next two years, and I'm very much looking forward to it.
"We haven't spoken, Erik and myself, we've spoken with the board about the contract and the profile of the job, the content of the consultancy role. That's why I can confirm I will continue at the end of the season." Rangnick said.
With Manchester United out of Champions League contention, Rangnick and his team now look to finish the season as strongly as possible to give the new manager a decent platform to build on for next season.
