PREMIER LEAGUE

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick close to Austrian national team appointment

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Ralf Rangnick has been contacted by the Austrian FA on the possibility of becoming the head coach of their national team.

Ralf Rangnick could be announced as the manager of the Austrian national team soon
Ralf Rangnick could be announced as the manager of the Austrian national team soon

Following the announcement of Erik ten Hag as the new Manchester United head coach, current interim manager Ralf Rangnick seems to have secured himself another job. According to Sky Sports, Rangnick has accepted an offer from the Austrian football association and will be announced as the next manager of Austria.

Recommended articles

With current Ajax boss Erik ten Hag set to take over the managerial spot at Old Trafford next season, Rangnick is expected to provide support mainly with player transfers and team tactics. Rangnick has already agreed to remain at Manchester United until 2024 as a consultant, and it appears he will only be working six days a month in that role.

Erik Ten Hag will take over in the Old Trafford dugout at the end of the season
Erik Ten Hag will take over in the Old Trafford dugout at the end of the season Pulse Nigeria

Rangnick confirmed his intention to remain at Manchester United after the club's draw with Chelsea on Thursday night, but did not comment on a possible Austrian appointment.

"What I can tell you and confirm is I will definitely continue with my consultancy role at the end of the season and for the next two years, and I'm very much looking forward to it.

"We haven't spoken, Erik and myself, we've spoken with the board about the contract and the profile of the job, the content of the consultancy role. That's why I can confirm I will continue at the end of the season." Rangnick said.

Rangnick and Manchester United will now rebuild over the summer after failing to secure Champions League football
Rangnick and Manchester United will now rebuild over the summer after failing to secure Champions League football AFP

With Manchester United out of Champions League contention, Rangnick and his team now look to finish the season as strongly as possible to give the new manager a decent platform to build on for next season.

Topics:

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda Niyi Iyanda Niyi is a sports journalist and content creator. He unapologetically gives an opinion on key happenings in the world of Sports

More from category

  • Mason Greenwood has seen his bail extended amid alleged domestic abuse charges

    Mason Greenwood remains free as bail is extended

  • empty

    ‘Real Madrid on the brink’ - 4 things to expect from the La Liga this weekend

  • David Moyes is disappointed with his side's performance in the UEFA conference league

    Former Manchester United boss makes astonishing claim about his current team

Recommended articles

Mason Greenwood remains free as bail is extended

Mason Greenwood remains free as bail is extended

‘Real Madrid on the brink’ - 4 things to expect from the La Liga this weekend

‘Real Madrid on the brink’ - 4 things to expect from the La Liga this weekend

Former Manchester United boss makes astonishing claim about his current team

Former Manchester United boss makes astonishing claim about his current team

Martin Atkinson and Jon Moss set to retire at the end of the season

Martin Atkinson and Jon Moss set to retire at the end of the season

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick close to Austrian national team appointment

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick close to Austrian national team appointment

Ragnick admits United rely on Ronaldo too much

Ragnick admits United rely on Ronaldo too much

Trending

BETTING

How to make money from the Europa League semi-finals

Europa League semi final betting predictions
BETTING

How to make money from the Europa Conference League semi-finals

Europa Conference League betting predictions
UEL

Frankfurt continue brilliant UEL run with first-leg win over West Ham

Eintracht Frankfurt with another away win in the Europa League
PREMIER LEAGUE

Cristiano Ronaldo rescues point for Manchester United against Chelsea

Cristiano Ronaldo rescued Manchester United with a 62nd minute equalizer against Chelsea
F1

George Russell bemoans current Sprint format, calls for longer races

Mercedes driver George Russell has spoken out against Sprint races
RUGBY

Spain disqualified from World Cup again for 'administrative mishap'

The Spanish national Rugby team has been disqualified from the 2023 World Cup

Ragnick admits United rely on Ronaldo too much

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 28: Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford on April 28, 2022 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)
PREMIER LEAGUE

Jurgen Klopp is in no hurry to leave Liverpool after contract extension

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp