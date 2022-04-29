Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick close to Austrian national team appointment

With current Ajax boss Erik ten Hag set to take over the managerial spot at Old Trafford next season, Rangnick is expected to provide support mainly with player transfers and team tactics. Rangnick has already agreed to remain at Manchester United until 2024 as a consultant, and it appears he will only be working six days a month in that role.

Pulse Nigeria

Rangnick confirmed his intention to remain at Manchester United after the club's draw with Chelsea on Thursday night, but did not comment on a possible Austrian appointment.

"What I can tell you and confirm is I will definitely continue with my consultancy role at the end of the season and for the next two years, and I'm very much looking forward to it.

"We haven't spoken, Erik and myself, we've spoken with the board about the contract and the profile of the job, the content of the consultancy role. That's why I can confirm I will continue at the end of the season." Rangnick said.

AFP