Rampant Celtic thrash Motherwell to open four-point lead

Celtic thrashed Motherwell 4-0 on Sunday
Celtic backed up their midweek mauling of Rangers with a 4-0 win at Motherwell on Sunday to move four points clear of their Glasgow rivals at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Tom Rogic scored twice with Liel Abada and Daizen Maeda also on target for the visitors, who could have scored many more at Fir Park.

Rangers can close the gap at the top back to one point when they host third-placed Hearts at Ibrox later.

However, Giovanni van Bronckhorst's men are under pressure after a run of one win in four league games since the winter break.

Celtic look in the mood to take advantage of any more slip-ups from Rangers as they demolished the side sitting fourth in the table.

Ange Postecoglou could even afford the luxury of making three changes to the side that beat Rangers 3-0 on Wednesday to freshen up his side.

Reo Hatate and Abada did the damage in midweek and combined once more for the opener with the Israeli slotting home his 14th goal of the season from Hatate's cross.

Rogic was one of those recalled after his return from international duty with Australia.

January signing Matt O'Riley's bright start to his Celtic career has put Rogic's place in the team under threat, but he responded in style with a stunning strike into the top corner from outside the box.

Abada turned provider for the third as his low cross was swept in by Rogic.

Celtic could have scored many more in the second half as a combination of poor finishing, the woodwork and Motherwell goalkeeper Liam Kelly kept the score down.

And there was some fortune over the one goal that did come after the break as Maeda's shot was blocked by Bevis Mugabe, but looped up over Kelly and under the bar.

