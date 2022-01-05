RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Ramsey set to leave Juventus, says Allegri

Aaron Ramsey (R) has been a bit-part player for Juventus this season

Aaron Ramsey (R) has been a bit-part player for Juventus this season Creator: Olga MALTSEVA
Aaron Ramsey (R) has been a bit-part player for Juventus this season Creator: Olga MALTSEVA

Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey is an "outgoing player" and could leave Juventus this month, the Turin giants' coach Massimiliano Allegri said on Wednesday.

Former Arsenal star Ramsey has fallen out of favour at Juve, featuring for less than 100 minutes in Serie A this season.

The 31-year-old has been linked with a possible return to the Gunners and moves to Premier League sides Everton and Saudi-backed Newcastle.

UK media reports on Tuesday also said that Burnley had seen an approach turned down by Ramsey.

"Aaron Ramsey returned today after his leave to work in England, but he is an outgoing player," Allegri said ahead of Juventus' Serie A game against Napoli on Thursday.

Ramsey, who has made 71 international appearances for Wales, joined Juve from Arsenal on a free transfer in 2019.

He has scored six goals in 69 games for the club.

Allegri also dismissed reports that Spain striker Alvaro Morata could depart for struggling Barcelona.

"I told Alvaro that he is staying here, he is not leaving Juventus, end of story," Allegri said.

Morata has netted seven times this season in all competitions.

Ramsey set to leave Juventus, says Allegri

