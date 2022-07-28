Top 10 Premier League top scorers of all time

Since its inception, 33 players have scored over 100 goals, with six of these players accomplishing this feat without scoring a penalty.

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is the latest player to join the 100 goals club in the Premier League. With over 30 players scoring 100 goals, Pulse Sports Nigeria lists the top ten Premier League all-time top scorers.

10. Michael Owen - 150 goals

Sitting in tenth place on the Premier League all time top scorers list is former England international, Michael Owen.

Owen scored 150 goals in the Premier League, with a bunch of those coming at Liverpool. He is the youngest player to reach 100 goals in the Premier League. The former England star broke out as a teenager with the Reds, and went on to score 118 goals for Liverpool.

Pulse Nigeria

His performance for the Reds earned him a Ballon d'Or award in 2001, the first Premier League player to win the prize.

Owen also had spells with Newcastle, Manchester United and Stoke City, scoring 17 goals for the Magpies, five (5) for United and a solitary goal for The Potters.

9. Jermain Defoe - 162 goals

Defoe is one of the eight England players in the Premier League all time leading goal scorers Top 10 list.

The ex-England star scored 162 goals in 496 Premier League appearances. Although Defoe made his league debut with Charlton Athletic, his goals came in the colours of West Ham, Tottenham Hotspur, Portsmouth, Sunderland and Bournemouth.

Reuters

His highest-scoring season was the 2009/2010 campaign, with 18 goals for Spurs. He also had a successful spell with Sunderland, scoring 15 goals in the 2015/2016 and 2016/2017 seasons.

8. Robbie Fowler - 163 goals

Fowler is number eight on the list with 163 goals. The former England star played for four clubs in the Premier League - Liverpool, Leeds, Man City and Blackburn Rovers.

However, he scored almost all of his goals for the Red half of the Merseyside. Fowler scored 128 goals in 266 appearances across two separate spells for Liverpool.

ece-auto-gen

He scored another 14 in 30 appearances for Leeds and 21 in 80 matches for Man City as he edged up higher on the list of the Premier League all time top scorers.

The ex-Cardiff City man also played three Premier League games for Blackburn Rovers but failed to score in any of the matches.

7. Thierry Henry - 175 goals

Thierry Henry is seventh on the list of the all time Premier League goal scorers but he is arguably the most complete striker to play in the Premier League.

Pulse Live Uganda

At the peak of his powers at Arsenal, Henry was unplayable. Henry scored a whopping 175 goals in 258 league games for the Gunners. The ex-Barcelona star won the golden boot four times during his time in the Premier League.

6. Frank Lampard - 177 goals

Chelsea's Frank Lampard is the only midfielder on the list, which is a testament to his goalscoring abilities.

Lampard sits sixth on the list of the Premier League top scorers with 177 goals. He started his career at West Ham, scoring 24 goals in 148 league games.

AFP

However, he made his name at Chelsea, where he is currently the club's all-time top scorer. Lampard scored 147 goals in 429 league games for the Blues before moving to Manchester City, where he scored an additional six (6) goals in 32 games.

5. Harry Kane - 183 goals*

The only active player in the Top 10 Premier League top scorers list is Harry Kane.

Since he made his league debut, Kane has scored 183 goals in 282 league appearances for Tottenham.

Pulse

Kane is the second-fastest player to reach a century of goals in the Premier League, achieving the feat in just 141 games. And with age on his side, Kane will likely end up in first place if he finishes his career in the Premier League.

4. Sergio Aguero - 184 goals

Any Premier League story will not be complete without Sergio Aguero. The former Manchester City striker is the second non-English player on the list of the Premier League top scorers after Thierry Henry.

The retired Argentine was part of the players that changed Manchester City's fortunes in the Premier League. Aguero scored 184 goals in 275 league appearances for City. He was the player that ushered in City's dominant era in the Premier League.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Despite his position as the Premier League's fourth all-time top scorer, Aguero only won the Golden Boot once.

Of all the goals he scored, none will top the 'Agueroooooo' moment that won City the league against QPR on the final day of the 2011/2012 season.

3. Andrew Cole - 187 goals

Andrew Cole's legacy goes under the radar most times, but he is one of the greatest strikers in Premier League's history.

With 187 goals, Cole is third on the list of the Premier League highest goal scorers.

Press Association

The ex-England star played for seven clubs in the leagues, scoring for six of them. Cole scored 43 times in 58 games for Newcastle and 93 times in 195 matches for Manchester United.

He also found the back of the net in 23 matches for Blackburn, while he scored nine for Manchester City and three in 18 games for Portsmouth.

2. Wayne Rooney - 208 goals

Wayne Rooney sits second on the list with 208 goals in 491 appearances, playing for Everton and Manchester United.

Rooney's position on the Premier League all time top scorers list deserves praise, considering he played in different positions at Manchester United and Everton.

AFP

Like Owen, Rooney broke out as a teenager in Merseyside, but this time the blue half -Everton.

However, he turned into a superstar at Manchester United, scoring 183 goals in 393 league games. He also scored 25 goals across two spells with the Toffees.

1. Alan Shearer - 260 goals

Sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League all time top scorers' list is none other than the legendary Alan Shearer with 260 goals. Even more impressive is that Shearer shared these numbers almost evenly between two clubs.

AFP

The ex-England star scored 112 times for Blackburn Rovers and 148 times for his boyhood club Newcastle.