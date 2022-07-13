Ranking the Top 5 greatest African strikers of all time

Authors:

Pulse Sports Team
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Roger Milla, George Weah, and Samuel Eto'o all make the list of the Top 5 greatest African strikers of all time

The greatest African strikers ever.
The greatest African strikers ever.

Africa has been a superb hub for football talents for generations and continues to produce top players for clubs around the world. This list of the Top 5 greatest African strikers will focus squarely on those players who played primarily as strikers for club and country.

Recommended articles

Names like Nwankwo Kanu, Hossam Hassan Hossam, Roger Milla, Asamoah Gyan, Abedi Pele and George Weah and Samuel Eto’O helped put the continent on the global map with their incredible abilities in front of goal.

But who are the greatest strikers to have come out of Africa? Here is our top 5 greatest African strikers of all time.

Arguably one of the best players to come out of Ghana and Africa, Abedi Pele remains a legend of the game.

Abedi Pele ranks No 5 on the greatest African strikers of all time list
Abedi Pele ranks No 5 on the greatest African strikers of all time list Pulse Nigeria

The father of Dede and Jordan Ayew was the first African player to be nominated for the FIFA World Player of the Year award in 1992.

Pele played a key role in the team that led Marseille to their first and only UEFA Champions League title in 1993. He was Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 33 goals in 73 before Asamoah Gyan leapfrogged him.

Roger Milla is renowned for being the oldest player to score at the World Cup, a feat he achieved on two occasions, at the ages of 38 and 42. By all means, any list of the greatest African strikers of all time would not be complete without him.

Roger Milla was a star at the 1990 and 1994 FIFA World Cups
Roger Milla was a star at the 1990 and 1994 FIFA World Cups Pulse Nigeria

Milla scored 43 goals in 77 matches for the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon and was named the African Footballer of the Year also on two occasions.

Now 70, Milla also finished as the top scorer of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on two occasions.

The Ivorian star made his name and became widely known in the popular English Premier League with London side, Chelsea football club.

Didier Drogba became one of the most respected and feared strikers in the world during his time with the Blues, making a name as the man for the big occasions.

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba is one of the greatest strikers in Africa and in the Premier League
Chelsea legend Didier Drogba is one of the greatest strikers in Africa and in the Premier League Pulse Nigeria

With 104 goals for Chelsea, the now 44-year-old established himself as one of the best strikers from Africa to ever play in the PL.

Drogba is also Africa’s top scorer in the Champions League (44 goals) and leads the all time top-scorers' chart for Ivory Coast with 65 goals.

This list of greatest African strikers of all time will not be complete without the mention of the only African to be named the FIFA World footballer of the Year, George Obong Weah.

Born in Monrovia 54 years ago, he started his career in his home country before going on to star for some of the biggest clubs in the world - Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan, Chelsea and Marseille.

George Weah retired from football to become the President of Liberia
George Weah retired from football to become the President of Liberia Pulse Nigeria

Weah was named in the FIFA World XI on two occasions, won the African Footballer of the Year Award three times, finished as top scorer of the UEFA Champions League once and also took home the Ballon d’Or. He ventured into politics and became President of Liberia in 2017.

Easily one of the most skilled strikers to ever come out of Africa, Samuel Eto’o Fils remains a certified legend of the game.

Samuel Eto'o is now the President of the Cameroonian Football Association
Samuel Eto'o is now the President of the Cameroonian Football Association AFP

Eto'o lived the dream, he is the top scorer for Cameroon, RCD Mallorca and the all-time top scorer in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

He won the AFCON on two occasions with Cameroon and also has an Olympic gold medal to his name amongst other trophies. Eto'o is also a four-time African Football of the Year Award winner. His numerous individual and team awards/trophies place him as the greatest African striker of all time.

Authors:

Pulse Sports Team

More from category

  • Al Ahly, TP Mazembe, Enyimba feature amongst the most successful African football clubs of all time

    Top 10 most successful African football clubs of all time

  • Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mohamed Salah, and Victor Moses feature on the richest African footballers list

    Top 10 richest African footballers by net worth

  • WAFCON 2022: Zambia, Morocco make history by qualifying for World Cup, clinch semifinals tickets

    Zambia, Morocco make history by qualifying for World Cup, clinch semifinals tickets

Recommended articles

Top 10 most successful African football clubs of all time

Top 10 most successful African football clubs of all time

Top 10 richest African footballers by net worth

Top 10 richest African footballers by net worth

Zambia, Morocco make history by qualifying for World Cup, clinch semifinals tickets

Zambia, Morocco make history by qualifying for World Cup, clinch semifinals tickets

Arsenal star Thomas Partey rejoins pre-season tour following rape saga

Arsenal star Thomas Partey rejoins pre-season tour following rape saga

Raheem Sterling confirms Manchester City exit before Chelsea confirms his signing

Raheem Sterling confirms Manchester City exit before Chelsea confirms his signing

Gary Antuanne Russell: A dynasty in progress of an iconic boxing family

Gary Antuanne Russell: A dynasty in progress of an iconic boxing family

Trending

OREGON22

Omanyala's preparation for World Champs hit by visa issues

Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala, the 100-meter African record holder, reacts after winning the men's 100m final during the national trials for the World Championships and the Commonwealth Games at the Kasarani stadium in Nairobi, Kenya, on June 25, 2022. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)
TRANSFERS

Raheem Sterling confirms Manchester City exit before Chelsea confirms his signing

Raheem Sterling pens emotional farewell to Manchester City fans
WAFCON 2022

Zambia, Morocco make history by qualifying for World Cup, clinch semifinals tickets

WAFCON 2022: Zambia, Morocco make history by qualifying for World Cup, clinch semifinals tickets
COMMENT

€40m for a 31-year-old with 1 year left on his contract shows Todd Boehly is out of his depth

Todd Boehly's deal to bring Koulibaly to Chelsea is a bad one
COMMENT

Gary Antuanne Russell: A dynasty in progress of an iconic boxing family

#FeatureByBroadwayPalmLLC

Arsenal star Thomas Partey rejoins pre-season tour following rape saga

CONFIRMED: Thomas Partey included in Arsenal squad for US tour