Rapha Varane ends 9-year journey with Les Bleus

The Manchester United defender broke the news of his retirement via his social media handles accompanied by a series of a video and photos to showcase what he has achieved in his career.

"As a child, I remember following France 98, this team, these players who made us experience indescribable emotions. I dreamed of being our hero and 20 years later I lived one of the best experiences of my life, the ones that made me really proud.

Pulse Live Kenya

"We brought home the Cup !! I will never forget it. I still feel every single one of the emotions felt on that day, July 15, 2018. That was one of the most amazing and memorable moments of my life," wrote Varane.

The United defender thanked Didier Deschamps for his support as he relished the 2018 glory in Russia.

He finished by signing off but he admitted that he was going to miss playing for his national side.

"To each and every one of you, THANK YOU a thousand times! I will miss these moments with you for sure, but the time has come for the new generation to take over.

"We have a bunch of talented young players who are ready to take over, who deserve a chance, and who need you. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Rap," concluded Varane.