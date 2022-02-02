RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Rayo edge past Mallorca to make Copa del Rey semis

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Rayo Vallecano's Oscar Trejo (R) celebrates scoring a penalty against Mallorca on Wednesday

Rayo Vallecano's Oscar Trejo (R) celebrates scoring a penalty against Mallorca on Wednesday Creator: OSCAR DEL POZO
Rayo Vallecano's Oscar Trejo (R) celebrates scoring a penalty against Mallorca on Wednesday Creator: OSCAR DEL POZO

Rayo Vallecano reached the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey for the first time in 40 years on Wednesday after they beat Mallorca 1-0 at a jubilant Vallecas.

Recommended articles

Oscar Trejo's penalty just before half-time was enough to seal victory for Rayo, who will now attempt to make their first ever final in the competition.

The winner came in the 44th minute after Alvaro Garcia fooled Franco Russo with a sharp turn in the box and toppled over the sliding Mallorca defender. Trejo guided the penalty confidently into the corner.

Rayo returned to La Liga this season and have enjoyed a superb campaign so far. They beat Barcelona in October and now sit eighth in the table, with survival all but already secured.

They are only the fifth newly-promoted team in the top flight to make the Copa del Rey semi-finals this century.

Joining them in the semis will be either Valencia or Cadiz, who play later on Wednesday. On Thursday, Real Sociedad host Real Betis before Athletic Bilbao play at home to Real Madrid in the other two quarter-finals.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Rayo edge past Mallorca to make Copa del Rey semis

Rayo edge past Mallorca to make Copa del Rey semis

Mane and Senegal break Burkina Faso hearts to reach AFCON final

Mane and Senegal break Burkina Faso hearts to reach AFCON final

Lyon eye Lacazette return from Arsenal

Lyon eye Lacazette return from Arsenal

Xavi to decide if Dembele plays again for Barca - Laporta

Xavi to decide if Dembele plays again for Barca - Laporta

Hodgson ready for dogfight after accepting Watford's 'siren call'

Hodgson ready for dogfight after accepting Watford's 'siren call'

Aubameyang finally joins Barcelona with break clause in 2023

Aubameyang finally joins Barcelona with break clause in 2023

Beckham's MLS Inter Miami signs USA fullback Yedlin

Beckham's MLS Inter Miami signs USA fullback Yedlin

West Brom sack head coach Valerien Ismael

West Brom sack head coach Valerien Ismael

Footballer Benjamin Mendy's rape trial set for July

Footballer Benjamin Mendy's rape trial set for July

Trending

Favourite son Eto'o is pride of Cup of Nations host city Douala

A statue of Samuel Eto'o in the green, yellow and red of Cameroon stands in the New Bell neighbourhood of Douala where he grew up Creator: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU

African football boss blames closed gate for Cup of Nations tragedy

Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Patrice Motesepe speaking at a press conference in Yaounde Creator: Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD

Rooney calls for 'sensible' ruling after struggling Derby draw

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney Creator: Adrian DENNIS

Canada stun US to close in on World Cup berth

Canada's Cyle Larin celebrates after scoring the goal that handed his team a 1-0 win over the USA in World Cup qualifying on Sunday Creator: Vaughn Ridley