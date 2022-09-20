PREMIER LEAGUE

Chelsea 'served another breakfast' as RB Leipzig win the tussle for Christoph Freund

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

After Marina Granovskaia resigned, Todd Boehly, Chelsea's co-owner and chairman, took over as the club's sporting director position on temporary basis.

This comes after RB Salzburg CEO Stephan Reiter denied that Todd Boehly was close to hiring Freund as Chelsea's new sporting director.
This comes after RB Salzburg CEO Stephan Reiter denied that Todd Boehly was close to hiring Freund as Chelsea's new sporting director.

Red Bull Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund has confirmed he will remain at the Austrian champions amid interest from Chelsea.

Recommended articles

This comes after RB Salzburg CEO Stephan Reiter denied that Premier League side Chelsea were close to hiring Freund as their new sporting director.

The 45-year-old had emerged as the favourite to fill the vacancy at the London club and was reported to have held talks with the Blues' new chairman Todd Boehly.

Chelsea's co-owner and chairman, Todd Boehly has been doubling as the clib's interim sporting director, while on the lookout for Marina Granovskaia
Chelsea's co-owner and chairman, Todd Boehly has been doubling as the clib's interim sporting director, while on the lookout for Marina Granovskaia pulse senegal

On Tuesday, Freund revealed his future was tied to the Austrian giants. “As I have already confirmed in interviews, Chelsea FC was interested in me,” he said.

“When such a big club asks, it not only honours me and the work of FC Red Bull Salzburg, it is of course also a circumstance that entails personal considerations. But I’ve come to the conclusion that I’m in the best of hands with FC Red Bull Salzburg and that a change is out of the question for me.

“We’re in the middle of a very intense phase and have important tasks to do in the (Austrian) Bundesliga, Cup and Champions League — that’s what my focus and concentration are all on.”

Christoph Freund
Christoph Freund AFP

After Marina Granovskaia resigned as director, Boehly, Chelsea's co-owner and chairman, took over as the club's interim sporting director.

Paris Saint-Germain's Luis Campos has also been linked with the role but has ruled himself out.

“I have a three-year deal here at PSG, as I wanted, and I’ve joined this club because I’m convinced we can do something extraordinary. I’ve the right energy to fight for PSG and do something great here,” Campos said.

According to reports, Bayer Leverkusen’s Tim Steidten is also under consideration for the vacant position at Stamford Bridge.

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

More from category

  • This comes after RB Salzburg CEO Stephan Reiter denied that Todd Boehly was close to hiring Freund as Chelsea's new sporting director.

    Chelsea 'served another breakfast' as RB Leipzig win the tussle for Christoph Freund

  • Negative reactions as Mohamed Salah pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

    Negative reactions as Mohamed Salah pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

  • Valerie Glatigny and Tielemans Youri midfielder of Belgium pictured during the official opening of the new Federal Building of the Belgian Football Association at the Federal seat of the KBVB on September 19, 2022 in Tubize, Belgium

    Youri Tielemans opens up on 'tough' life at Leicester City as Rodger's future hangs by a thread

Recommended articles

Chelsea 'served another breakfast' as RB Leipzig win the tussle for Christoph Freund

Chelsea 'served another breakfast' as RB Leipzig win the tussle for Christoph Freund

UEFA Women's Champions League: Preview, Tips and Team News

UEFA Women's Champions League: Preview, Tips and Team News

Outrage as Disturbing video showing young Kabaddi players being served food in toilet goes viral

Outrage as Disturbing video showing young Kabaddi players being served food in toilet goes viral

Negative reactions as Mohamed Salah pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Negative reactions as Mohamed Salah pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Youri Tielemans opens up on 'tough' life at Leicester City as Rodger's future hangs by a thread

Youri Tielemans opens up on 'tough' life at Leicester City as Rodger's future hangs by a thread

Can you play Football Manager 2023 Offline? (All you need to know)

Can you play Football Manager 2023 Offline? (All you need to know)

Trending

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly set to unveil new Sporting director after verbal agreement
PREMIER LEAGUE

Chelsea agree terms with Sporting director who found Haaland and Mane

FIFA 23 Global Soundtracks list features some of Africa's finest

FIFA 23 Soundtracks: Full list of songs on EA's global playlist featuring Pheelz, BNXN and Angelique Kidjo

UEFA Club Competitions are coming to Football Manager 2023.
GAMING

UEFA Club Competitions to feature in Football Manager 2023

LeBron intends to play professional basketball with his sons, Bronny and Bryce James

NBA set to allow players directly from high school again by reducing age limit to 18

Arsenal women
BETTING

UEFA Women's Champions League: Preview, Tips and Team News

AC Milan's Olivier Giroud (L) vies with Napoli s Kim Min-Jae during a Serie A football match between AC Milan and Napoli in Milan, Italy, on September 18, 2022
SERIE A

Milan fall to Napoli at San Siro in the Serie A

Valerie Glatigny and Tielemans Youri midfielder of Belgium pictured during the official opening of the new Federal Building of the Belgian Football Association at the Federal seat of the KBVB on September 19, 2022 in Tubize, Belgium
PREMIER LEAGUE

Youri Tielemans opens up on 'tough' life at Leicester City as Rodger's future hangs by a thread

New Delhi: Viral video showing a group of young female Kabbadi players eating from a toilet sparks outrage on social media

Outrage as Disturbing video showing young Kabaddi players being served food in toilet goes viral