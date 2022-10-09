Was it a penalty? - Arsenal fans in heaven after 3-2 win against Liverpool to go top of the league

Tosin Abayomi
Penalty controversy and Arnold like Maguire - Reactions as Arsenal beat Liverpool to go above Manchester City in title race.

Arsenal fans in heaven after 3-2 win against Liverpool to go top of the league
Arsenal fans in heaven after 3-2 win against Liverpool to go top of the league

Arsenal recorded a 3-1 victory against Liverpool in a Premier League fixture played on Sunday, October 9, 2022.

The Gunners had a flying start when Gabriel Martinelli pounced on a ball by Martin Odegaard just 54 seconds into the game.

In the 34th minute, Liverpool's pressure paid off as Darwin Nunez converted a cross by Luis Diaz.

In the final minute of the first half, Arsenal went back in front as Bukayo Saka was on the end of a swift counterattack by Martinelli.

Roberto Firmino would bring Liverpool level when he converted a ball through to him by Diogo Jota in the 53rd minute.
Roberto Firmino would bring Liverpool level when he converted a ball through to him by Diogo Jota in the 53rd minute.

Arsenal went to the break with the advantage and Liverpool would start the second period chasing the game.

Roberto Firmino would bring Liverpool level when he converted a ball through to him by Diogo Jota in the 53rd minute.

Arsenal steadied the ship and began to push Liverpool back. In the 76th minute, Video Assistant Referee (VAR) awarded Arsenal a penalty reviewing a foul on Gabriel Jesus.

Saka stepped up to convert his second of the game and put Arsenal back in front. The Gunners would hold on to their advantage and record a crucial three points to go top of the table.

Bukayo Saka the hero as Arsenal now top of the Premier League
Bukayo Saka the hero as Arsenal now top of the Premier League

The controversy surrounding the goal was the dominant conversation on social media.

Liverpool fans were not satisfied with the decision of the referee to give a penalty that would decide the outcome of the game under those circumstances.

Following the defeat, Liverpool fans were again furious with defender Trent Alexander Arnold.

Arnold has been on the receiving end of harsh criticism following Liverpool's slow start to the season.

The 24-year-old has not been at his best on the defensive end and again was at fault for the goal scored by Martinelli.

Jurgen Klopp opted to take off Arnold at the halftime break for Joe Gomez.

Liverpool fans took to social media to express their frustration at Arnold for his role in the goal.

Arnold was compared to his England teammate Harry Maguire for his style of defending witnessed again against Arsenal

