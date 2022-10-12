Timo Werner and Emil Forsberg killed Celtic's hopes of progressing to the next step in the Champions League after Matt O'Riley, Kyogo Furuhashi and Daizen Maeda failed to score despite having the chance to.
Reactions as Celtic drop out of the Champions League
Celtic's hopes of Champions League progression are over after they once again wasted chances before losing to RB Leipzig at the Celtic Park.
While a top-two finish is now beyond Celtic, their hopes of salvaging a Europa League place were boosted by Real Madrid's late equaliser away to Shakhtar Donetsk, who are now four points ahead in third and visit Glasgow in a fortnight.
Celtic needed a win over Leipzig and they just couldn't hold on to the pressure after conceding two late goals from the visitors.
Celtic have a big task ahead of them as they will be playing Motherwell on October 19, 2022, in a Scottish League Cup quarter-final.
After the defeat to Leipzig, Celtic fans took their frustrations to social media as they had hoped for more from their players prior to the match.
