Reactions as Celtic drop out of the Champions League

While a top-two finish is now beyond Celtic, their hopes of salvaging a Europa League place were boosted by Real Madrid's late equaliser away to Shakhtar Donetsk, who are now four points ahead in third and visit Glasgow in a fortnight.

Celtic needed a win over Leipzig and they just couldn't hold on to the pressure after conceding two late goals from the visitors.

Celtic have a big task ahead of them as they will be playing Motherwell on October 19, 2022, in a Scottish League Cup quarter-final.

After the defeat to Leipzig, Celtic fans took their frustrations to social media as they had hoped for more from their players prior to the match.