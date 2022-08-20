SERIE A

Reactions as Lukaku involved again, with Inter Milan cruising to 3-0 win

Inter Milan are now top of the Serie A.

Romelu Lukaku was brilliant yet again as Inter Milan defeated Spezia 3-0 at the San Siro on Saturday.

It was the Nerrazurris second straight victory this Serie A season, with the win also marking their fourth straight triumph in home openers.

The former Chelsea man despite not scoring, played a huge role in the game to ensure that Simone Inzaghi's men went to the top of the Italian league after just two weeks.

Inter aimed to establish their authority against Spezia early in the match off of a stoppage-time triumph over Lecce on matchday 1.

And it started as Romelu Lukaku expertly cushioned a long ball into the path of strike-partner Martinez, who smashed a fantastic first-time finish into the bottom-left corner to give them a 35th-minute lead.

After scoring first, Inter attempted to increase their lead before halftime. However, Dragowski denied Dumfries, and Lukaku's close-range header hit the crossbar.

Six minutes after the break, Hakan Calhanoglu put an end to any chances of a comeback when he scooped up a loose ball on the edge of the box and stroked a precise finish past Spezia's goalkeeper and into the corner of the net.

With a two-goal advantage, Inter continued to attack mercilessly in the final 30 minutes, duly scoring a third goal thanks to substitute Joaquin Correa.

Following his performance for Spezia, social media users highlighted how Inter Milan was Lukaku's comfort zone, adding that his combination play with Martinez for Inter's opener was well done.

