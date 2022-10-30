Manchester United have moved up the table to the 5th position after their 1-0 win over West Ham United at Old Trafford in the English Premier League.
'Shall we?'- Reactions as Rashford nets his 100th United goal
Marcus Rashford has proved to be a key member of Erik ten Hag's squad this season by scoring back to back goals.
United started the match with a lot of domination in the first half under Erik ten Hag who is rebuilding Manchester United who are living in the shadows of their glory days.
Marcus Rashford scored in the 38th minute after missing up on a couple of chances in the opening minutes of the match at Old Trafford.
United could have put the game to bed were it not for Alphonse Areola who was steady at the back for West Ham United after Lukasz Fabianski was taken off in the 46th minute.
United were controlling the game until Michail Antonio came on for West Ham in the 57th minute and things changed direction real quickly.
West Ham nearly equalized at some point through Kurt Zouma but David de Gea was on standby to deny the French defender from equalizing.
United heaped a lot of praise on De Gea at full-time for making great saves, especially during the second half as West Ham looked for an equalizer.
Other players to thank after the United win are Diogo Dalot and Lisandro Martinez who stepped up to the task despite the heat being unbearable.
All in all, Rashford carried United's day, and here is what the Red Devils fans had to say.
