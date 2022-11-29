'You know it makes us angry and you do it' - Popular Qatari journalist reacts to LGBTQ pitch invader

The ticketholder, who is understood to be a serial pitch invader Marco Ferri, briefly forced the match to be halted as security gave chase.

The pitch invader dropped his rainbow flag above his head in support of the LGBT community before he was caught by security and Iranian referee Alireza Faghani, who is based in Australia, collected the flag and left it on the sideline.

He also wore a Superman T-shirt with the words ‘SAVE UKRAINE’ on the front and ‘RESPECT FOR IRANIAN WOMAN’ on the back.

Getty

Following the eventual conclusion of the match, a popular Qatari journalist identified as Mohammed Al Kaabi took to his Twitter page with over 417,000 followers to post a message that read: ''You come to our country and you know what makes us angry and you do it?"

Twitter/@Qatari

This is due to the fact that Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar, with FIFA initially blocking fans from wearing rainbow attire inside stadiums before overturning the decision during the first week of the tournament.

Social Media Reactions

Getty

Following Mohammed Al Kaabi's tweet on Monday, fans have taken to social media to react.