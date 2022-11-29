QATAR 2022

'You know it makes us angry and you do it' - Popular Qatari journalist reacts to LGBTQ pitch invader

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Fans have reacted on social media after a Qatari journalist slammed a pitch invader who protested at the World Cup match between Portugal and Uruguay with a rainbow flag.

A Qatari journalist triggers reactions on social media after slamming a World Cup pitch invader over rainbow flag and controversial T-shirt
A Qatari journalist triggers reactions on social media after slamming a World Cup pitch invader over rainbow flag and controversial T-shirt

A man staged a public protest against Qatar at the FIFA World Cup, by invading the pitch during Portugal’s win over Uruguay at Lusail Stadium on Monday, November 28, 2022.

Recommended articles

The ticketholder, who is understood to be a serial pitch invader Marco Ferri, briefly forced the match to be halted as security gave chase.

The pitch invader dropped his rainbow flag above his head in support of the LGBT community before he was caught by security and Iranian referee Alireza Faghani, who is based in Australia, collected the flag and left it on the sideline.

He also wore a Superman T-shirt with the words ‘SAVE UKRAINE’ on the front and ‘RESPECT FOR IRANIAN WOMAN’ on the back.

The pitch invader carried a rainbow flag over the fence at the World Cup
The pitch invader carried a rainbow flag over the fence at the World Cup Getty

Following the eventual conclusion of the match, a popular Qatari journalist identified as Mohammed Al Kaabi took to his Twitter page with over 417,000 followers to post a message that read: ''You come to our country and you know what makes us angry and you do it?"

Mohammed Al Kaabi's tweet
Mohammed Al Kaabi's tweet Twitter/@Qatari

This is due to the fact that Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar, with FIFA initially blocking fans from wearing rainbow attire inside stadiums before overturning the decision during the first week of the tournament.

Referee Alireza Faghani removes the pitch invader’s rainbow flag
Referee Alireza Faghani removes the pitch invader’s rainbow flag Getty

Following Mohammed Al Kaabi's tweet on Monday, fans have taken to social media to react.

Here are some of the top reactions below:

David Ben David Ben David is a reporter and versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

More from category

  • A replica of the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo made from sweets at a confectionery shop on November 26, 2022.

    'My GOAT is better than yours'- How the Messi vs Ronaldo tag of war is going on

  • Mohammed Kudus (L) and Vincent Aboubakar (R).

    The Mo-show off for Ghana's Black Stars & that Aboubakar wonder goal

  • A Qatari journalist triggers reactions on social media after slamming a World Cup pitch invader over rainbow flag and controversial T-shirt

    'You know it makes us angry and you do it' - Popular Qatari journalist reacts to LGBTQ pitch invader

Recommended articles

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Netherlands vs Qatar

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Netherlands vs Qatar

The Mo-show off for Ghana's Black Stars & that Aboubakar wonder goal

The Mo-show off for Ghana's Black Stars & that Aboubakar wonder goal

'You know it makes us angry and you do it' - Popular Qatari journalist reacts to LGBTQ pitch invader

'You know it makes us angry and you do it' - Popular Qatari journalist reacts to LGBTQ pitch invader

'My GOAT is better than yours'- How the Messi vs Ronaldo tag of war is going on

'My GOAT is better than yours'- How the Messi vs Ronaldo tag of war is going on

Why Benzema could still play in Qatar and other stories making headlines in football today

Why Benzema could still play in Qatar and other stories making headlines in football today

Pitch invader displays rainbow flag during the Portugal vs Uruguay match

Pitch invader displays rainbow flag during the Portugal vs Uruguay match

Why football fandom has turned against Andre Onana

Why football fandom has turned against Andre Onana

Qatar 2022: Friendly fire could see England or Wales knocked out of the Qatar 2022 World Cup

Qatar 2022: Friendly fire could see England or Wales knocked out of the Qatar 2022 World Cup

What do Ghana, Cameroon, Argentina, and Senegal need to qualify for the second round?

What do Ghana, Cameroon, Argentina, and Senegal need to qualify for the second round?

Trending

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 All results, fixtures, scores, live standings, goalscorers, group tables (8)

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar goalscorers (Golden Boot rankings)

FIFA World Cup 2022 goalscorers (Golden Boot rankings)

Cristiano Ronaldo attempted to claim Bruno Fernandes' goal
QATAR 2022

Alternative match report: Free agent Ronaldo proves unemployment really does lead to stealing

2022 FIFA World Cup: Portugal vs Uruguay live blog
QATAR 2022

World Cup Day 9 Live Blog - Portugal vs Uruguay

2022 FIFA World Cup: Brazil vs Switzerland live blog
QATAR 2022

World Cup Day 9 Live Blog - Brazil vs Switzerland

Qatar 2022 state of play
QATAR 2022

What do Ghana, Cameroon, Argentina, and Senegal need to qualify for the second round?

From left: Granit Xhaka, Cody Gakpo nd Harry Kane.
TRENDING

What Granit Xhaka said to Gabriel Jesus and other stories making headlines in football today

Portugal 2-0 Uruguay
QATAR 2022

Portugal beat Uruguay 2-0 to qualify and give Ghana hope