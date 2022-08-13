Reactions as Romelu Lukaku finds his scoring boots for Inter Milan against Lecce

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

'Chelsea was the problem' - Lukaku reminds Chelsea fans where the post is with a goal for Inter Milan in 2-1 win against Lecce

Reactions as Romelu Lukaku finds his scoring boots for Inter Milan in 2-1 win against Lecce
Reactions as Romelu Lukaku finds his scoring boots for Inter Milan in 2-1 win against Lecce

Inter Milan started their campaign for the Scudetto with a 1-2 away win against Lecce on Saturday, August

It was the first game of the season for Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku on his return to Inter Milan.

Last season, Lukaku joined Premier League giants Chelsea from Inter Milan for a hefty fee.

After just one season, Lukaku returned to Inter Milan and two minutes into the game found the back of the net, a lead they took to the halftime break.

To start the second half, Assan Ceesay equaled for Lecce in the 48th minute.

ALSO READ: Nigerian guy in heated exchange with Lukaku's alleged girlfriend on Twitter

Pulse Sports launches #PulseSPORTS30: The Full List

Chelsea could swoop in for Brazilian superstar as Lukaku replacement

Reactions as Romelu Lukaku finds his scoring boots for Inter Milan in 2-1 win against Lecce
Reactions as Romelu Lukaku finds his scoring boots for Inter Milan in 2-1 win against Lecce Pulse Nigeria

With the game seemingly destined for a draw, Denzel Dumfries scored in additional time to give Inter Milan all three points

Lukaku featured for 90 minutes as Inter Milan started the Italian league with an away victory.

Lukaku did not settle well with the fans at Chelsea with constant criticism.

Returning to Italy, Lukaku hit the ground running and Chelsea fans had mixed reactions to his success.

Reactions as Romelu Lukaku finds his scoring boots for Inter Milan in 2-1 win against Lecce
Reactions as Romelu Lukaku finds his scoring boots for Inter Milan in 2-1 win against Lecce Pulse Nigeria

Chelsea fans took to social media to give their thoughts on Lukaku's goal for Inter Milan on his debut.

Not only did Lukaku find the back of the net on his return to Inter Milan, Timo Werner also scored on his return to RB Leipzig from Chelsea.

Chelsea fans were not impressed with both flops scoring and predicted it does not bode well for their game against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, August 14, 2022.

See reactions below

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Reactions as Barcelona suffer against Rayo Vallecano

    'Xavi is a fraud' - Reactions as Barcelona suffer against Rayo Vallecano

  • Neymar and Mbappe scored in PSG's 5-2 win over Montpellier on Saturday night in Ligue 1

    Watch: Kylian Mbappe can't hide Messi frustration despite PSG win against Montpellier

  • Reactions as Romelu Lukaku finds his scoring boots for Inter Milan in 2-1 win against Lecce

    Reactions as Romelu Lukaku finds his scoring boots for Inter Milan against Lecce

Recommended articles

'Xavi is a fraud' - Reactions as Barcelona suffer against Rayo Vallecano

'Xavi is a fraud' - Reactions as Barcelona suffer against Rayo Vallecano

Watch: Kylian Mbappe can't hide Messi frustration despite PSG win against Montpellier

Watch: Kylian Mbappe can't hide Messi frustration despite PSG win against Montpellier

Reactions as Romelu Lukaku finds his scoring boots for Inter Milan against Lecce

Reactions as Romelu Lukaku finds his scoring boots for Inter Milan against Lecce

Erik ten Hag turns the blame to Manchester United players after heavy Brentford defeat

Erik ten Hag turns the blame to Manchester United players after heavy Brentford defeat

DeBruyne, Gundogan and Guardiola comment on Haaland's goalless display against Bournemouth

DeBruyne, Gundogan and Guardiola comment on Haaland's goalless display against Bournemouth

'Messed up my FPL!' - Reactions as fans troll Haaland despite Manchester City victory

'Messed up my FPL!' - Reactions as fans troll Haaland despite Manchester City victory

Trending

Yaya Toure will be the new U16 coach at Tottenham Hotspur

Yaya Toure makes Premier League return with Tottenham Hotspur

Arsene Wenger managed Arsenal for 22 years
LIGUE 1

Ex-Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger reunites with former Gunners star in Nice

The 2022 Kopa Trophy nominee shortlist has been revealed
OFFICIAL

Ballon d'Or: Adeyemi, Saka and Musiala nominated for 2022 Kopa Trophy

Bet9ja offers odds on the Premier League matchday 2 fixtures
BETTING

Chelsea to beat Tottenham and other sure bankers in the Premier League this weekend

Youssoufa Moukoko scored the winning goal for Dortmund against Freiburg
BUNDESLIGA

Cameroon-born 17-year-old striker Moukoko scores late winning goal for Dortmund against Freiburg

FPL GW2 Captain picks
FPL

Gameweek 2: Here are 5 players you should give the captain's armband

Pulse Sports predicts: Barcelona or Real Madrid for the La Liga
SEASON PREVIEWS

Barcelona or Real Madrid: Pulse Sports predicts 'the very predictable' La Liga

Social media reactions as Manchester United released a historic third kit for the 2022/23 season
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Wetin be this?' – Reactions as Ronaldo, Rashford debut Man Utd third kit