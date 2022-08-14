Reactions as Sadio Mane shines in Bayern Munich's 2-0 win against Wolfsburg

Tosin Abayomi
Bayern Munich recorded a comfortable 2-0 victory against VFL Wolfsburg in a Bundesliga fixture played on Sunday, August 14, 2022.

Sadio Mane put the ball in the back of the net but Video Assistant Referee (VAR) ruled he was in an offside position.

The breakthrough would come from youngster Jamal Musiala in the 33rd minute with his third goal in two games.

Thomas Muller added a second in the 44th minute from a ball by Joshua Kimmich.

Bayern Munich did not score in the second half as Mane featured for 79 minutes in the victory.

Muller believes that Bayern Munich need to be more clinical in front of goal.
Muller believes that Bayern Munich need to be more clinical in front of goal. Pulse Nigeria

Following their second win of the season, goalscoerers Musiala and Muller spoke to the media.

In an interview with DAZN, Musaila said, "Things are going really well for us, we're playing good football. We try to get the right energy on the pitch.

"We didn't start well today, but then we had more energy and a long period in which we controlled the game - then we scored both of our goals"

Muller on the other hand stated that Bayern Munich need to be more clinical in front of goal.

He said, "Today's game wasn't a show like the first two games. We struggled in the first 10 minutes because Wolfsburg played a lot of long balls to get out of our pressing.

"We needed time, but then we got going and maybe we could have scored one or two more goals."

Bayern Munich return to action away against Bochum on Sunday, August 21, 2022.

