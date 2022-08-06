'Van Dijk stinks' - Reactions as Liverpool drop points against Fulham

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Liverpool fans blame calamity Van Dijk and Arnold for Mitrovic's two goals in 2-2 draw against Fulham.

Reactions as Liverpool drop points against Fulham.
Reactions as Liverpool drop points against Fulham.

Liverpool were forced to a 2-2 draw by newcomers Fulham in a Premier League fixture played at Craven Cottage on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

inRead

Aleksandar Mitrović scored twice for Fulham as Mohamed Salah and new signing Darwin Nunez found the back of the net for Liverpool.

After victory against reigning Premier League champions Manchester City in the Community Shield last week, Liverpool start the season dropping points against the newcomers.

Down a goal at the halftime break, Jurgen Klopp's team were not much better in the second period .

ALSO READ: 20 players to watch out for in the Premier League

How will the new Premier League promoted sides perform this year?

Who will be the first Premier League manager to get sacked?

Aleksandar Mitrović scored twice for Fulham against Liverpool
Aleksandar Mitrović scored twice for Fulham against Liverpool Pulse Nigeria

Serbian striker Mitrovic was a constant goal option for Fulham in the Championship last season and was at his devastating best to start the new campaign in the premier League.

Mitrovic scored twice against Liverpool, bullying Trent Alexander-Arnold to head in the first and converting the second from the spot.

After the game, Liverpool fans praised forwards Salah and Nunez for their goal contributions but were disgusted with the defending from Van Dijk.

The Craven Cottage against Fulham was the first time since joining Liverpool, Virgil van Dijk has been dribbled past by an opponent and conceded a penalty in a single Premier League game with Mitrović responsible for both.

Liverpool fans praised forwards Salah and Nunez for their goal contributions
Liverpool fans praised forwards Salah and Nunez for their goal contributions Pulse Nigeria

Liverpool fans have lost two of the last four Premier League titles to Manchester City on a single point and understand the importance of starting well.

Following the draw, the fans criticized Van Dijk for a horror performance pointing out the need for immediate improvement.

See reactions to Van Dijk's performance below

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Jurgen Klopp berates Liverpool stars following draw at Fulham

    'The pitch was dry' - Angry Klopp blames Fulham's stadium following Liverpool draw

  • Marcos Alonso has his sights on a move to Barcelona from Chelsea this summer

    Alonso bids Chelsea teammates 'goodbye' following Cucurella arrival

  • Reactions as Liverpool drop points against Fulham.

    'Van Dijk stinks' - Reactions as Liverpool drop points against Fulham

Recommended articles

'The pitch was dry' - Angry Klopp blames Fulham's stadium following Liverpool draw

'The pitch was dry' - Angry Klopp blames Fulham's stadium following Liverpool draw

Alonso bids Chelsea teammates 'goodbye' following Cucurella arrival

Alonso bids Chelsea teammates 'goodbye' following Cucurella arrival

'Van Dijk stinks' - Reactions as Liverpool drop points against Fulham

'Van Dijk stinks' - Reactions as Liverpool drop points against Fulham

Nunez and Salah on target but Liverpool drop points against Fulham

Nunez and Salah on target but Liverpool drop points against Fulham

Over 600 managers sell Jesus on FPL after clean sheet against Eagles

Over 600 managers sell Jesus on FPL after clean sheet against Eagles

Marcos Alonso on Barcelona’s radar after Azpilicueta blow

Marcos Alonso on Barcelona’s radar after Azpilicueta blow

Trending

Faith Cherotich stormed to victory in the 3,000m steeplechase race at the ongoing World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia on Friday
WJC22

Cherotich stuns the world by leading 3,000m SC from start to finish

Premier League 2022/23 week 1 preview and predictions
BETTING

How to make cool cash from the 2022/23 Premier League opening weekend

Arsenal defeated Crystal Palace in the first game of the 2022/23 Premier League season
PREMIER LEAGUE

Arsenal defeat Crystal Palace to seal first win of the season, Martinelli scores first goal

Gini Wijnaldum unveiled by AS Roma in a swimming pool

Unveiling or baptism? Roma announces signing of Wijnaldum in swimming pool

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - JULY 30: Team Kenya applaud fans after the Women's Hockey Pool B match between Australia and Kenya on day two of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at University of Birmingham Hockey & Squash Centre on July 30, 2022 on the Birmingham, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)
BIRMINGHAM22

Hockey team celebrate as they finish ninth in Commonwealth Games

Arsenal fans react to their Premier League win against Crystal Palace (1)

'Top of the league'- Arsenal fans celebrate the win over Palace as rival fans bash Jesus

SportyBet offers odds on the Premier League 2022/23 golden boot
BETTING

Who will be the top scorer for the 2022/23 Premier League season?

Gabriel Jesus looking at his disappointed 76.9% owners.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Over 600 managers sell Jesus on FPL after clean sheet against Eagles