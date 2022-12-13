'Rigged World Cup' - Reactions to Alvarez 'dive' as Messi inspires Argentina past Croatia to World Cup final

After eliminating the Netherlands on penalties in the previous round Argentina put up a dominant performance to qualify for the World Cup final.

The first goal of the game came in the 34th minute when Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez collided with Dominik Livakovic.

Lionel Messi stepped up to convert the penalty and put Argentina in front. Just five minutes later, Alvarez produced a stunning solo run and capitalized on defensive errors to score the second.

Argentina went to the break with a two-goal cushion to set up a tense second half.

After final work from Messi, Alvarez scored his second in the 69th minute to put Argentina three goals.

Argentina Head Coach Lionel Scaloni made several changes as his side now prepares to for a final match against the winner of the other pairing between Morocco and France.

Reactions to Messi

Messi again rose to the top of the trends following another majestic performance this time to inspire Argentina back to the World Cup final.

Messi rose to the top of the trends setting two records in the game. He now has a total of 11 goals at the World Cup which takes him ahead of Gabriel Batistuta as Argentina's all-time top scorer at the World Cup.

The 35-year-old joins Germany's Lothar Matthaus with the most appearances at the World Cup. Messi also became the first player to score and assist in three different games in a single World Cup

Messi and Gvardiol

Croatian defender Joško Gvardiol has been sensational throughout the tournament and has been tipped for a huge move from RB Leipzig.

The 20-year-old was isolated by Messi in the wide area and was unable to keep up which led to the third goal by Argentina.

Gvardiol rose to the top of the trends as fans believe his weaknesses have been exposed by Messi while his proposed high transfer fee is now in jeopardy.

Alvarez penalty and VAR

Manchester City youngster Alvarez rose to the top of the trends following his performance for Argentina against Croatia.

Alvarez scored two goals and was brought down for the penalty that Messi converted. He received praise for his contribution to the victory and his potential still at a young age.

The decision of Italian centre referee Daniele Orsato to award a penalty following the collision between Alvarez and Livaković.