Reactions as Bayern Munich start Champions League hunt with 2-0 win against Inter Milan

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

'Mane left Liverpool at the right time' - Liverpool have not been the same without Mane

German giants Bayern Munich recorded a 2-0 away victory against Inter Milan at the San Siro in their opening Champions League fixture played on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

Bayern Munich took the lead as early as the 25th minute when Leroy Sane converted a ball through to him by Joshua Kimmich.

The Bavarians took a one-goal lead to the halftime break and started the second period on the front foot.

In the 66th minute, Bayern Munich had their second as a ball by Sane was deflected into the net by Danilo D'Ambrosio.

Bayern Munich would hold on to claim three points and start their Champions League journey with an away victory.

Bayern Munich recorded a 2-0 away victory against Inter Milan
Bayern Munich recorded a 2-0 away victory against Inter Milan Pulse Nigeria

On the same day, Liverpool suffered a 4-1 loss to Napoli in a different group Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane rose to the top of the trends.

Mane joined Bayern Munich from Liverpool this transfer window, However, with the struggles of his former side the impact of the Senegalese star became a key topic on social media.

According to several fans on Twitter, Jurgen Klopp's side are struggling because of the absence of Mane.

Jurgen Klopp's side are struggling because of the absence of Mane.
Jurgen Klopp's side are struggling because of the absence of Mane. Pulse Nigeria

Bayern Munich fans on the other hand were less concerned about Liverpool's struggles. Another conversation on social media about the game was the upcoming fixture against Barcelona.

Barcelona beat Victoria Plzen in their opener 5-1 and Bayern Munich fans are already looking ahead to their next group fixture which would see the return of Robert Lewandowski to the Allianz Arena.

See reactions to Mane and Liverpool's struggles below

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

