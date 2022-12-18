QATAR 2022: ‘The debate is over’ - Reactions to Messi and Mbappe as Argentina beats France on penalties to win the World Cup

Argentina went in front in the 23rd minute when Lionel Messi converted a penalty after a foul by Ousmane Dembele on Angel D Maria.

Di Maria scored the second for Argentina in the 36th minute assisted by Alexis Mac Allister. Down to goals at the break, the second half belonged to France.

Kylian Mbappe pulled one back for Argentina from the penalty spot and volleyed in a cross by Marcus Thuram to equalize for France in the 81st minute as the game went to extra-time.

Messi converted a cross by Lautaro Martinez in the 109th minute to put Argentina back in front. Mbappe equalized from the penalty spot as the game proceeded to a penalty shoot-out.

Argentina came out on top in penalties 4-2 as France as Kingsley Coman and Aurélien Tchouaméni missed.

AFP

Reactions to Messi vs Ronaldo debate

Ever since the 2009 Champions League final between Barcelona and Manchester United the debate between Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has been a recurring argument.

Fans of both players argue with stats, feelings, and achievements as to who is the greatest player of all time.

Both players have dominated the world of football for several years. The World Cup is regarded as the greatest prize in the sport and finally, Messi was able to clinch it with Argentina after defeat in the final back in 2014.

After leading Argentina to the World Cup title, football fans worldwide now believe the debate between Messi and Ronaldo is finally over.

AFP

Mbappe praised going toe to toe with Messi

France forward Kylian Mbappe rose to the top of the trends following a sensational performance in the final.

Mbappe scored all three goals for France but was not enough as the game was decided on penalties.

He won the Golden boot but missed out on the golden ball to Messi his teammate at the club level.

Still, only 23 years old and already won the World Cup with France against Russia in 2018, the expectations are that Mbappe could go on to have a better career than Messi.

AFP

Martinez the hero

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez rose to the top of the trends for his performance helping Argentina secure their third world cup title.

Martinez made a crucial save in extra time to deny France a late winner and send the game to penalties.

In the shoot-out, he repeated the heroics he showed against the Netherlands in the quarterfinals saving from Coman.