Reactions trail Chelsea's late win after the 'worst ever' penalty from Jorginho

The Blues ended a run of two successive home defeats thanks to a late goal from Amerian International Pulisic against the ten-man Hammers.

For 86 minutes it looked like the Blues will more points at home after losing to Brentford and Arsenal at home in the Premier League.

Following a dull first half display from both sides, Chelsea were given a lifeline to break the deadlock when Romelu Lukaku was fouled by Craig Dawson.

The West Ham defender was subsequently sent off, with the Blues awarded a penalty. However, Jorginho failed to convert the resultant spot-kick before Pulisic saved his blushes moments later with the winner.

Despite Pulisic's last-minute winner, fans took to their social pages to react to the win, with Jorginho's penalty termed the 'worst ever'.

Here are some of the best reactions to the Chelsea vs West Ham game.

