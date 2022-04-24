PREMIER LEAGUE

Reactions trail Chelsea's late win after the 'worst ever' penalty from Jorginho

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Christian Pulisic rescued the Blues after a woeful Jorginho penalty against West Ham at Stamford Bridge

Christian Pulisic
Christian Pulisic

Chelsea needed a last-ditch goal from Christian Pulisic to salvage a late win over West Ham at Stamford Bridge.

Recommended articles

The Blues ended a run of two successive home defeats thanks to a late goal from Amerian International Pulisic against the ten-man Hammers.

For 86 minutes it looked like the Blues will more points at home after losing to Brentford and Arsenal at home in the Premier League.

Following a dull first half display from both sides, Chelsea were given a lifeline to break the deadlock when Romelu Lukaku was fouled by Craig Dawson.

The West Ham defender was subsequently sent off, with the Blues awarded a penalty. However, Jorginho failed to convert the resultant spot-kick before Pulisic saved his blushes moments later with the winner.

Despite Pulisic's last-minute winner, fans took to their social pages to react to the win, with Jorginho's penalty termed the 'worst ever'.

Here are some of the best reactions to the Chelsea vs West Ham game.

The Worst penalty ever
The Worst penalty ever Pulse Nigeria
Captain America saves Jorginho's blushes
Captain America saves Jorginho's blushes Pulse Nigeria
Awful performance from the Blues but the win is an important one.
Awful performance from the Blues but the win is an important one. Pulse Nigeria
An important question
An important question Pulse Nigeria

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • Christian Pulisic

    Reactions trail Chelsea's late win after the 'worst ever' penalty from Jorginho

  • Mathare United players in a past match

    Who will save trouble-stricken Kenyan football clubs?

  • Kenny Padi

    Ghanaian ref laments loss of erection after awarding 'controversial' penalty

Recommended articles

Reactions trail Chelsea's late win after the 'worst ever' penalty from Jorginho

Reactions trail Chelsea's late win after the 'worst ever' penalty from Jorginho

'We are in the fight for the win'- Leclerc vows to bounce back in Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

'We are in the fight for the win'- Leclerc vows to bounce back in Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Who will save trouble-stricken Kenyan football clubs?

Who will save trouble-stricken Kenyan football clubs?

Ghanaian ref laments loss of erection after awarding 'controversial' penalty

Ghanaian ref laments loss of erection after awarding 'controversial' penalty

Whyte stoppage was impressive, but Fury is no GOAT until he fights Joshua, Usyk

Whyte stoppage was impressive, but Fury is no GOAT until he fights Joshua, Usyk

Tyson Fury defeats Dillian Whyte to retain WBC and lineal heavyweight titles

Tyson Fury defeats Dillian Whyte to retain WBC and lineal heavyweight titles

Trending

PREMIER LEAGUE

Was Rudiger right or greedy to reject Chelsea contract worth over N120m per week?

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger
PREMIER LEAGUE

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes oldest player to score 100 goals in Premier League history

History maker, Cristiano Ronaldo.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Arsenal vs Man United: Red Devils stain Ronaldo's 'white' in painful defeat to Gunners

Ronaldo's milestone couldn't save his Manchester United from another defeat.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Jesus v ‘devil’ - Why Man United striker Cavani is a better transfer target for Arsenal than Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal must choose between Gabriel Jesus and Red Devil Edinson Cavani
PREMIER LEAGUE

Kurt off to court: Zouma receives court date following cat kicking controversy

West Ham United's French defender Kurt Zouma
SERIE A

Mourinho tips Inter for back-to-back title success following Roma defeat

AS Roma Jose Mourinho tips Inter for the Serie A title following his side's defeat to the latter on Saturday evening

Emmanuel Dennis sets outstanding Watford record despite Gabriel Jesus' masterclass in Manchester City rout

Emmanuel Dennis grabbed an assist despite Manchester City's demolition of Watford at the Etihad Stadium (IMAGO/Pro Sports Images)
SERIE A

Mourinho reveals why Roma lost to Inter Milan

Jose Mourinho (AS Roma Twitter)