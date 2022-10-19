PREMIER LEAGUE

Reactions trail Liverpool's win over West Ham as Salah blanks, Darwin Nunez scores

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Darwin Nunez scored at Anfield on Wednesday night as Liverpool made it back-to-back Premier League wins, defeating David Moyes' West Ham United 1-0.

Darwin Nunez celebrates scoring against West Ham
Darwin Nunez celebrates scoring against West Ham

The win now sees the Reds rise to seventh on the Premier League table, and maintain an unbeaten streak in 29 league games at Anfield.

Read Also

Looking to build on their impressive victory over Manchester City at the weekend, Liverpool began this encounter on the front foot.

Nunez tested West Ham's goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski from range before putting his side ahead with little over 20 minutes played.

The Uruguayan attacked Kostas Tsimikas’ searching cross, heading into the ground, and beating Fabianski’s reach in the process.

The Uruguayan continued to threaten, striking the post on the half-volley after several efforts from Mohamed Salah had failed to do the trick.

Liverpool were set to take a one-goal lead into the break, only to concede a clumsy penalty when Joe Gomez bundled over Jarrod Bowen. Alisson, however, guessed correctly to deny Bowen and preserve his clean sheet.

With no meaningful chances early in the second period and an hour gone, Roberto Firmino saw his close-range shot diverted wide after a smart pull-back from Jordan Henderson.

Liverpool almost instantly doubled their advantage moments later as Curtis Jones’ fired through a sea of bodies.

The hosts eventually saw out the rest of the game, maintaining their dominant head-to-head record with the Hammers, losing just one of their last 50 league games dating back to 1963.

The 1-0 victory also ended West Ham's three-game undefeated run, while making it a second consecutive victory for themselves.

See some reactions from the game.

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

More from category

  • Karim Benzema celebrates in Real Madrid 3-0 win at Elche

    Ballon d'Or winner Benzema lead Madrid to 10th consecutive win after two VAR denials

  • Ten Hag to deal with Ronaldo for leaving Manchester United bench early

    “I will deal with that tomorrow" - Ten Hag threatens Ronaldo for leaving the bench before the final whistle

  • Reactions to Ronaldo as Manchester United beat Tottenham, send message to Chelsea

    'Ronaldo thinks he's bigger than the club' - Reactions as Manchester United beat Tottenham, send message to Chelsea

Recommended articles

Ballon d'Or winner Benzema lead Madrid to 10th consecutive win after two VAR denials

Ballon d'Or winner Benzema lead Madrid to 10th consecutive win after two VAR denials

“I will deal with that tomorrow - Ten Hag threatens Ronaldo for leaving the bench before the final whistle

“I will deal with that tomorrow" - Ten Hag threatens Ronaldo for leaving the bench before the final whistle

'Ronaldo thinks he's bigger than the club' - Reactions as Manchester United beat Tottenham, send message to Chelsea

'Ronaldo thinks he's bigger than the club' - Reactions as Manchester United beat Tottenham, send message to Chelsea

Reactions trail Liverpool's win over West Ham as Salah blanks, Darwin Nunez scores

Reactions trail Liverpool's win over West Ham as Salah blanks, Darwin Nunez scores

Steven Gerrard breaks silence on his Aston Villa future

Steven Gerrard breaks silence on his Aston Villa future

Premier League midweek football LIVE UPDATES

Premier League midweek football LIVE UPDATES

Ghana, 2 other African teams will fail at 2022 World Cup - Okocha

Ghana, 2 other African teams will fail at 2022 World Cup - Okocha

Where does the Ballon d’Or put Karim Benzema in the ranking of elite strikers?

Where does the Ballon d’Or put Karim Benzema in the ranking of elite strikers?

'Spurs will lose'- Paul Merson on the United V Spurs clash in the EPL today

'Spurs will lose'- Paul Merson on the United V Spurs clash in the EPL today

Trending

Irebami Olakanmi

Man Utd fan shares how her abusive ex forced her to become a prayer warrior for Chelsea

From left: Karim Benzema, Robert Lewandowski, Ballon d'Or trophy, Thibaut Courtois and Zenedine Zidane.
BALLON D'OR

A glimpse of the Ballon d'Or awards 2022 edition [Photos]

N'golo Kante won the World Cup with France in 2018
QATAR 2022

No World Cup for Kante, Chelsea confirm in new announcement, reveal return period

Elnaz Rekabi during a Climbing session.

'Why I didn't wear the hijab' - Iranian athletes explains after breaking the law

Paul Merson in the crowd England Fan Zone on June 13, 2021.
COMMENTARY

'Spurs will lose'- Paul Merson on the United V Spurs clash in the EPL today

Yaya Toure has earned his place in the pantheon of midfield greats
COMMENT

Why Yaya Toure is arguably the best midfielder of the modern era

AFC Leopards Eugene Mukangula celebrates goal with teammates against Police on April 3, 2022 during FKF Premier league match played at Nyayo Stadium.
OPINION

3 reasons KPL players should be happy with imminent return of league [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham on October 16, 2022.
EPL

Steven Gerrard breaks silence on his Aston Villa future