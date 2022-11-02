'Best in the World' - Fans hail Thibaut Courtois as Real Madrid demolish 'sorry' Celtic

Los Blancos had since qualified for the knock-out stages of the competition but were hoping to finish on top of their group ahead of second-placed RB Leipzig.

As expected the hosts got off to a flyer on the evening by opening the scoring as early as the 6th minute after a penalty was awarded to Madrid following a handball in the box.

Captain Luka Modric stepped up and slotted past Joe Hart to give the hosts a 1-0 lead.

Carlo Ancelotti's side continued to dominate proceedings in the opening 20 minutes by creating chances for themselves and soon, the visitors found themselves trailing once more.

Ferland Mendy was adjudged to have been fouled in the box and after a VAR check, referee Stephanie Frappart awarded the hosts another penalty.

Rodrygo Goes stepped up in the 21st minute and once again fired past goalkeeper Joe Hart to double Madrid's advantage.

A minute later, Vinicius Junior came close to adding a third for Madrid after picking up a pass from Rodrygo, but his shot from inside the box flashed just over the bar.

Celtic slowly started to grown into the game and created chances for themselves too as Kyogo Furuhashi forced a save from Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in the 26th minute, before Reo Hatate was also denied by Courtois three minutes later.

In the 33rd minute, Marco Asensio tried a shot from 20 metres out, but Joe Hart was alert to make the save.

A minute later, Celtic were handed a lifeline with Ferland Mendy this time being the suspect.

However, Josip Juranovic squandered his chance as Thibaut Courtois pulled off a superb save to maintain the hosts' lead.

The visitors were made to rue their missed chances as they headed into the break trailing by two goals with all to do in the second half.

The second period resumed and the hosts continued from where they left off in the first period.

In the 51st minute, Marco Asensio latched on to a pass from and hits a brilliant first-time shot inside the left post to put Real 3-0 up.

Celtic continued to look far and out of their depths as they were continually outclassed by the defending champions who continued to increase their woes.

Carlo Ancelotti's men soon added a fourth in the 61st minute, after Federico Valverde picks out an unmarked Vinicius Junior with the Brazilian winger firing past Joe Hart to surely put the game beyond Celtic's reach.

The visitors began to see less of the ball and Carlo Ancelotti's men were happy to continue making the most of their time on the ball as they found a fifth with just under 20 minutes to play until full time.

Federico Valverde latched on to a pass from Lucas Vazquez on the edge of the penalty area in the 71st minute and immediately unleashed a fantastic first-time shot into the left side of the net leaving Joe Hart with no chance as the hosts continued to pile more misery on the visitors.

However, the visitors needed a bit of individual brilliance to grab a consolation goal in the 84th minute, as Jota scored a brilliant free-kick from 21 yards out to pull one goal back for Celtic with Thibaut Courtois finally beaten on the night.

Jota's effort would prove too little too late as Madrid were victorious at full-time with a resounding 5-1 win over Celtic.

Celtic have now crashed out of Europe entirely for the rest of the season, and Real finish the group in first place ahead of RB Leipzig who also won 4-0 against Shakhtar Donetsk in the other final Group F match on Wednesday night.

