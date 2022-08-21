LA LIGA

Ancelotti hails 'Immortal' Luka Modric while sending Hazard message following Madrid win

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Real Madrid manager has showered praises on his 'iconic' midfield maestro after his goal against Celta Vigo on Saturday night.

Luka Modric has been described as 'Immortal' by Carlo Ancelotti
Luka Modric has been described as 'Immortal' by Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti has paid tribute to one of his midfield stars following Los Blancos' convincing win over Celta Vigo on Saturday night, August 20, 2022.

Luka Modric started in a new-look midfield alongside Eduardo Camavinga and Aurélien Tchouaméni as Madrid maintained their winning start with another victory this weekend.

Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior and Federico Valverde also found the back of the net, but it was Modric's brilliant strike from distance that won the goal of the night.

Luka Modric has been described as 'Immortal' by Don Carlo
Luka Modric has been described as 'Immortal' by Don Carlo Twitter

Speaking after the game, Ancelotti had nothing but praise for the 36-year-old Croatian midfielder.

“Modric is immortal. He is always prepared, he always plays very well”, Ancelotti said, as per Marca after the game.

“His goal has changed the game, until then it was an even and competitive game.

“In the second half we improved the start and the transitions were spectacular.” Ancelotti was quoted to have said.

Meanwhile, the defending champions could have added a fifth goal late in the second half, but Eden Hazard saw his penalty saved by Celta Vigo gaolkeeper Marchesin.

Hazard missed a penalty for Real Madrid in their 4-1 win against Celta Vigo
Hazard missed a penalty for Real Madrid in their 4-1 win against Celta Vigo Twitter

Ancelotti also made an assessment of Hazard after the penalty miss as well as the Karim Benzema's kind gesture.

“It was a really lovely gesture by Karim to give it to Eden. Hazard is on his way back. It doesn’t matter that he missed the penalty because he takes them brilliantly. Eden is showing he’s on the right track”. the 62-year-old Italian submitted.

League leaders Real Madrid, will next be in action next Sunday, August 28 when they travel to play Espanyol.

David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

More from category

  • Barcelona defender Jules Kounde is still yet to be registered

    Jules Koundé to miss Barcelona clash with Real Sociedad

  • Luka Modric has been described as 'Immortal' by Carlo Ancelotti

    Ancelotti hails 'Immortal' Luka Modric while sending Hazard message following Madrid win

  • Romelu Lukaku earned an assist as Inter Milan won 3-0 on Saturday

    Reactions as Lukaku involved again, with Inter Milan cruising to 3-0 win

Recommended articles

The Secret Love Story of Mohamed Salah and his Egyptian wife

The Secret Love Story of Mohamed Salah and his Egyptian wife

Jules Koundé to miss Barcelona clash with Real Sociedad

Jules Koundé to miss Barcelona clash with Real Sociedad

Ancelotti hails 'Immortal' Luka Modric while sending Hazard message following Madrid win

Ancelotti hails 'Immortal' Luka Modric while sending Hazard message following Madrid win

'I am heavy'- Anthony Joshua gives odd reason for loss to Oleksandr Usyk

'I am heavy'- Anthony Joshua gives odd reason for loss to Oleksandr Usyk

Reactions as Lukaku involved again, with Inter Milan cruising to 3-0 win

Reactions as Lukaku involved again, with Inter Milan cruising to 3-0 win

Lautaro Martinez backs Romelu Lukaku to shine for Inter Milan

Lautaro Martinez backs Romelu Lukaku to shine for Inter Milan

Trending

Gerard Pique has since moved on from his split with Shakira

Meet Gerard Piqué's new girlfriend after split from Shakira

Chelsea fans want Eden Hazard back at the club this summer
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Bring back Eden Hazard!' - Reactions as Chelsea fans insist on former star's return

Chelsea eyeing shock swoop for struggling Manchester United defender Harry Maguire
COMMENT

Why Harry Maguire to Chelsea is a good idea

CASEMIRO
TRANSFERS

"My dear Case" - Real Madrid legends pen emotional letters to Casemiro

Arsenal fans praise Martin Ødegaard for 2 goals in 3-0 win against Bournemouth
PREMIER LEAGUE

'100% pass accuracy' - Arsenal fans praise Saliba, Ødegaard after 3-0 win against Bournemouth

Social media reactions as Spurs defeated Wolves 1-0 in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'0 trophies, All for Nothing' - Mixed Reactions as Harry Kane's 250th goal gives Tottenham win against Wolves

Arsenal defeated Bournemouth 3-0 thanks to goals from Martin Odegaard and William Saliba
PREMIER LEAGUE

Arteta reveals one player that can help Arsenal go all the way this season

Romelu Lukaku earned an assist as Inter Milan won 3-0 on Saturday
SERIE A

Reactions as Lukaku involved again, with Inter Milan cruising to 3-0 win