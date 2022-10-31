Thomas Tuchel reacts to his sacking and other top trending football stories today

Gabriel Jesus

Real Madrid are plotting to raid Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal in the summer of 2023 with the striker impressing currently at Arsenal under

Jesus switched from Manchester City to Arsenal less than 5 months ago and it seems like he will have a one-year spell with the Gunners if Real Madrid comes calling.

Raheem Sterling

It has been revealed that Raheem Sterling was close to joining Real Madrid before he changed his mind and joined Chelsea over the summer of 2022.

Raheem has been struggling to nail stellar performances at Chelsea with the winger missing up on a couple of chances in a Blues shirt.

Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel has opened up and said that his sacking "came too early" with the London-based club under the new regime of Todd Boehly.

Tuchel wanted more time and patience with Chelsea this season despite starting the campaign on a low note leading to a loss of points in crucial games.

More developing football stories

Jules Kounde has said he did not think his injury was 'anything serious' after his early withdrawal from play on Saturday - a much-needed boost for Barcelona and France.

Former Manchester United coach Neil Wood has questioned Erik ten Hag's decision to throw Alejandro Garnacho into the first-team fold.

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has been tipped to sign for Newcastle by former USA international Eric Wynalda.