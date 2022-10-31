TRENDING

Thomas Tuchel reacts to his sacking and other top trending football stories today

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Thomas Tuchel, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus are among the top trending stories in football today

From left: Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling and Thomas Tuchel
From left: Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling and Thomas Tuchel

A lot is happening in the sports world and the following are the stories making headlines in football today.

Read Also

Real Madrid are plotting to raid Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal in the summer of 2023 with the striker impressing currently at Arsenal under

Gabriel Jesus of Arsenal on October 30, 2022.
Gabriel Jesus of Arsenal on October 30, 2022. AFP

READ: Arsenal fans in heaven as Gabriel Jesus delivers against Leicester City

Jesus switched from Manchester City to Arsenal less than 5 months ago and it seems like he will have a one-year spell with the Gunners if Real Madrid comes calling.

It has been revealed that Raheem Sterling was close to joining Real Madrid before he changed his mind and joined Chelsea over the summer of 2022.

Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling (17) during the Premier League match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Chelsea at the American Express Community Stadium, Brighton and Hove on October 30, 2022.
Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling (17) during the Premier League match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Chelsea at the American Express Community Stadium, Brighton and Hove on October 30, 2022. AFP

Raheem has been struggling to nail stellar performances at Chelsea with the winger missing up on a couple of chances in a Blues shirt.

Thomas Tuchel has opened up and said that his sacking "came too early" with the London-based club under the new regime of Todd Boehly.

Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel on September 6, 2022.
Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel on September 6, 2022. AFP

Tuchel wanted more time and patience with Chelsea this season despite starting the campaign on a low note leading to a loss of points in crucial games.

Jules Kounde has said he did not think his injury was 'anything serious' after his early withdrawal from play on Saturday - a much-needed boost for Barcelona and France.

Former Manchester United coach Neil Wood has questioned Erik ten Hag's decision to throw Alejandro Garnacho into the first-team fold.

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has been tipped to sign for Newcastle by former USA international Eric Wynalda.

Kieran Trippier has warned Newcastle can still improve - as they bid to gatecrash the top four.

More from category

  • From left: Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling and Thomas Tuchel

    Thomas Tuchel reacts to his sacking and other top trending football stories today

  • France and Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba

    Pogba's World Cup hopes rest on 'a miracle' following fresh injury concerns

  • Bukayo Saka of Arsenal reacts after being fouled and eventually is forced off injured on October 30, 2022.

    Is Bukayo Saka a doubt for the 2022 World Cup?

Recommended articles

Thomas Tuchel reacts to his sacking and other top trending football stories today

Thomas Tuchel reacts to his sacking and other top trending football stories today

Pogba's World Cup hopes rest on 'a miracle' following fresh injury concerns

Pogba's World Cup hopes rest on 'a miracle' following fresh injury concerns

Is Bukayo Saka a doubt for the 2022 World Cup?

Is Bukayo Saka a doubt for the 2022 World Cup?

Ten Hag applauds Ronaldo's performance against West Ham, says 'he did what we expect'

Ten Hag applauds Ronaldo's performance against West Ham, says 'he did what we expect'

'Shall we?'- Reactions as Rashford nets his 100th United goal

'Shall we?'- Reactions as Rashford nets his 100th United goal

Reactions as Real Madrid held at home by Girona

Reactions as Real Madrid held at home by Girona

Reactions as fans brand Ronaldo 'greedy and selfish' following Manchester United win against West Ham

Reactions as fans brand Ronaldo 'greedy and selfish' following Manchester United win against West Ham

'Welcome back!'- Harry Maguire to start for United

'Welcome back!'- Harry Maguire to start for United

'Not good enough' - Reactions as Awoniyi 'criticized' following Arsenal's demolition of Forest

'Not good enough' - Reactions as Awoniyi 'criticized' following Arsenal's demolition of Forest

Trending

Arsenal thrash Nottingham Forest 5-0 in the Premier League (Social media reactions)
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Not good enough' - Reactions as Awoniyi 'criticized' following Arsenal's demolition of Forest

Manchester United defeated West Ham 1-0 on Sunday evening in the Premier League
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Reactions as fans brand Ronaldo 'greedy and selfish' following Manchester United win against West Ham

Real Madrid were forced to share the spoils with Girona on Sunday in La Liga
LA LIGA

Reactions as Real Madrid held at home by Girona

Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag
PREMIER LEAGUE

Ten Hag applauds Ronaldo's performance against West Ham, says 'he did what we expect'

Harry Maguire on October 27, 2022.
EPL

'Welcome back!'- Harry Maguire to start for United

PA Images
EPL

'Shall we?'- Reactions as Rashford nets his 100th United goal

France and Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba
SERIE A

Pogba's World Cup hopes rest on 'a miracle' following fresh injury concerns

From left: Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling and Thomas Tuchel
TRENDING

Thomas Tuchel reacts to his sacking and other top trending football stories today