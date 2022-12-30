ADVERTISEMENT
UPDATE

Carlo Ancelotti addresses uncertainties over his future at Madrid

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Ancelotti has affirmed that he is at Real Madrid and that nothing has changed

Carlo Ancelotti head coach of Real Madrid Cf getting into the field during a match between Real Madrid v Cadiz CF as part of La Liga in Madrid on November 10, 2022.
Carlo Ancelotti head coach of Real Madrid Cf getting into the field during a match between Real Madrid v Cadiz CF as part of La Liga in Madrid on November 10, 2022.

Rumours have it that the current Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is headed to Brazil as the head coach after Adenor Leonardo Bacchi who is famously known as Tite was axed from the role.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

This is after Tite failed to lead Brazil to victory in Qatar and lift the coveted golden trophy. Brazil lost to Croatia in post-match penalties in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Ancelotti has cleared the air by stating that Brazil has never approached him for the job. Carlo has indicated that he is not ready to leave Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti at a Real Madrid training session at Real Madrid City in Valdebebas on December 29, 2022.
Carlo Ancelotti at a Real Madrid training session at Real Madrid City in Valdebebas on December 29, 2022. AFP

READ: Ancelotti hails 'Immortal' Luka Modric while sending Hazard message following Madrid win

"I don't know. I was never approached by them and the Brazil Federation never called me. I just want to stay at Real Madrid. I'll never ask Real Madrid to let me leave this club," said Ancelotti.

Carlo Ancelotti has coached various teams across Europe and he has managed to win various trophies including the UEFA Champions League and ordinary league titles.

At the moment, Brazil needs a keen and calm coach to help the country win silverware after many years of waiting. Carlo is a prolific manager and he can exceed expectations if Brazil will consider him.

Carlo Ancelotti at a Real Madrid training session at Real Madrid City in Valdebebas on December 29, 2022.
Carlo Ancelotti at a Real Madrid training session at Real Madrid City in Valdebebas on December 29, 2022. AFP

Ancelotti is a coach who involves his players in decision making hence making footballers at him to be open-minded whenever a match is on.

Players feel loved when they are consulted before a key decision is made and Carlo Ancelotti is a mastermind in executing this approach. Brazil has got talent and Carlo can use their expertise to bring silverware home.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Football legends the late Diego Maradona (L) and the late Pele are seen together in 2016

    The day Pele and Maradona teamed up to entertain their fans in one venue [Video]

  • Pulse Picks 2022 - 10 iconic moments witnessed in football this year

    10 iconic moments witnessed in football this year [Pulse Picks 2022]

  • Carlo Ancelotti head coach of Real Madrid Cf getting into the field during a match between Real Madrid v Cadiz CF as part of La Liga in Madrid on November 10, 2022.

    Carlo Ancelotti addresses uncertainties over his future at Madrid

Recommended articles

The day Pele and Maradona teamed up to entertain their fans in one venue [Video]

The day Pele and Maradona teamed up to entertain their fans in one venue [Video]

10 iconic moments witnessed in football this year [Pulse Picks 2022]

10 iconic moments witnessed in football this year [Pulse Picks 2022]

Carlo Ancelotti addresses uncertainties over his future at Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti addresses uncertainties over his future at Madrid

3 lucky Brazilian players that were mentored by Pele

3 lucky Brazilian players that were mentored by Pele

Reactions as Pele rests at 82

Reactions as Pele rests at 82

Brazilian Legend Pele dies at 82 after battle with Cancer

Brazilian Legend Pele dies at 82 after battle with Cancer

Christian Eriksen addresses the post-Ronaldo era at United

Christian Eriksen addresses the post-Ronaldo era at United

Why Paul Pogba is in hot soup again this festive season

Why Paul Pogba is in hot soup again this festive season

PREMIER LEAGUE: Chelsea are ready to pay £115m for Enzo Fernandez but is it a good idea?

PREMIER LEAGUE: Chelsea are ready to pay £115m for Enzo Fernandez but is it a good idea?

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Paul Pogba of Juventus FC arrives prior to the pre-season friendly match between Juventus FC and Juventus FC U23 on August 4, 2022.
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Why Paul Pogba is in hot soup again this festive season

Enzo Fernandez could be heading to Chelsea

PREMIER LEAGUE: Chelsea are ready to pay £115m for Enzo Fernandez but is it a good idea?

Pele is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time (Sven Simon)

Brazilian Legend Pele dies at 82 after battle with Cancer

Pele
RIP

Reactions as Pele rests at 82

Zlatan Ibrahimović
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Zlatan Ibrahimović - Why the 'lion' is still hunting

Manchester City's Erling Haaland during the FA Premier League match between Leeds United FC and Manchester City FC at Elland Road on December 28, 2022.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Erling Haaland fires warning after double against Leeds United

Pele (left) and Rodrygo of Real Madrid [Instagram]
WHAT'S BUZZIN

3 lucky Brazilian players that were mentored by Pele

Cody Gakpo
UPDATE

Images of Gakpo signing for Liverpool emerge online [Photos]