Rumours have it that the current Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is headed to Brazil as the head coach after Adenor Leonardo Bacchi who is famously known as Tite was axed from the role.
Carlo Ancelotti addresses uncertainties over his future at Madrid
Ancelotti has affirmed that he is at Real Madrid and that nothing has changed
Recommended articles
This is after Tite failed to lead Brazil to victory in Qatar and lift the coveted golden trophy. Brazil lost to Croatia in post-match penalties in the quarter-finals of the tournament.
Ancelotti has cleared the air by stating that Brazil has never approached him for the job. Carlo has indicated that he is not ready to leave Madrid.
"I don't know. I was never approached by them and the Brazil Federation never called me. I just want to stay at Real Madrid. I'll never ask Real Madrid to let me leave this club," said Ancelotti.
Why Ancelotti is the right man for Brazil
Carlo Ancelotti has coached various teams across Europe and he has managed to win various trophies including the UEFA Champions League and ordinary league titles.
At the moment, Brazil needs a keen and calm coach to help the country win silverware after many years of waiting. Carlo is a prolific manager and he can exceed expectations if Brazil will consider him.
Ancelotti is a coach who involves his players in decision making hence making footballers at him to be open-minded whenever a match is on.
Players feel loved when they are consulted before a key decision is made and Carlo Ancelotti is a mastermind in executing this approach. Brazil has got talent and Carlo can use their expertise to bring silverware home.
More from category
-
The day Pele and Maradona teamed up to entertain their fans in one venue [Video]
-
10 iconic moments witnessed in football this year [Pulse Picks 2022]
-
Carlo Ancelotti addresses uncertainties over his future at Madrid