Carlo Ancelotti addresses uncertainties over his future at Madrid

This is after Tite failed to lead Brazil to victory in Qatar and lift the coveted golden trophy. Brazil lost to Croatia in post-match penalties in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Ancelotti has cleared the air by stating that Brazil has never approached him for the job. Carlo has indicated that he is not ready to leave Madrid.

"I don't know. I was never approached by them and the Brazil Federation never called me. I just want to stay at Real Madrid. I'll never ask Real Madrid to let me leave this club," said Ancelotti.

Why Ancelotti is the right man for Brazil

Carlo Ancelotti has coached various teams across Europe and he has managed to win various trophies including the UEFA Champions League and ordinary league titles.

At the moment, Brazil needs a keen and calm coach to help the country win silverware after many years of waiting. Carlo is a prolific manager and he can exceed expectations if Brazil will consider him.

Ancelotti is a coach who involves his players in decision making hence making footballers at him to be open-minded whenever a match is on.