Karim Benzema is the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner after trouncing Sadio Mane of Bayern Munich and Kevin de Bruyne of Manchester City to go home with the golden trophy.
A glimpse of the Ballon d'Or awards 2022 edition [Photos]
The Ballon d'Or 2022 awards edition was packed to the brim as people came to witness who was going to take home the precious trophy.
Read Also
The regular winners of the trophy who are Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United and Lionel Messi of PSG were not even able to make it to the top 10 with Ronaldo finishing 20th.
Karim Benzema is the oldest Ballon D'Or winner since Stanley Matthews won the first edition of the prize in 1956.
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah was voted as the fifth-best player, ahead of PSG's Kylian Mbappe and Champions League match-winner Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid.
Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski was given the Gerd Muller award given to the best striker, after a superb season for Bayern Munich last term in which he scored 50 goals.
The ceremony was a success and here is a glimpse of what went down in Paris during the 2022 Ballon d'Or awards.
More from category
-
A glimpse of the Ballon d'Or awards 2022 edition [Photos]
-
4 French players who have won the prestigious Ballon d'Or before Benzema.
-
Karim Benzema beats Mane, De Bruyne to win 2022 Ballon d'Or