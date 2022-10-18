A glimpse of the Ballon d'Or awards 2022 edition [Photos]

The regular winners of the trophy who are Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United and Lionel Messi of PSG were not even able to make it to the top 10 with Ronaldo finishing 20th.

Karim Benzema is the oldest Ballon D'Or winner since Stanley Matthews won the first edition of the prize in 1956.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah was voted as the fifth-best player, ahead of PSG's Kylian Mbappe and Champions League match-winner Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid.

Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski was given the Gerd Muller award given to the best striker, after a superb season for Bayern Munich last term in which he scored 50 goals.

The ceremony was a success and here is a glimpse of what went down in Paris during the 2022 Ballon d'Or awards.

