BALLON D'OR

A glimpse of the Ballon d'Or awards 2022 edition [Photos]

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

The Ballon d'Or 2022 awards edition was packed to the brim as people came to witness who was going to take home the precious trophy.

From left: Karim Benzema, Robert Lewandowski, Ballon d'Or trophy, Thibaut Courtois and Zenedine Zidane.
From left: Karim Benzema, Robert Lewandowski, Ballon d'Or trophy, Thibaut Courtois and Zenedine Zidane.

Karim Benzema is the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner after trouncing Sadio Mane of Bayern Munich and Kevin de Bruyne of Manchester City to go home with the golden trophy.

Read Also

The regular winners of the trophy who are Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United and Lionel Messi of PSG were not even able to make it to the top 10 with Ronaldo finishing 20th.

Karim Benzema poses for a photo during the Ballon d'Or awards on October 17, 2022.
Karim Benzema poses for a photo during the Ballon d'Or awards on October 17, 2022. AFP

READ: Real Madrid striker wins men's Ballon d'Or 2022

Karim Benzema is the oldest Ballon D'Or winner since Stanley Matthews won the first edition of the prize in 1956.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah was voted as the fifth-best player, ahead of PSG's Kylian Mbappe and Champions League match-winner Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid.

Kevin de Bruyne of Manchester City on October 17, 2022.
Kevin de Bruyne of Manchester City on October 17, 2022. AFP

Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski was given the Gerd Muller award given to the best striker, after a superb season for Bayern Munich last term in which he scored 50 goals.

The ceremony was a success and here is a glimpse of what went down in Paris during the 2022 Ballon d'Or awards.

Kevin de Bruyne and his family pose for a photo During 2022 Ballon d'Or awards in Paris on October 17, 2022.
Kevin de Bruyne and his family pose for a photo During 2022 Ballon d'Or awards in Paris on October 17, 2022. AFP
Robert Lewandowski and his wife Anna Lewandowska on the red carpet during the Ballon d'Or awards on October 17, 2022.
Robert Lewandowski and his wife Anna Lewandowska on the red carpet during the Ballon d'Or awards on October 17, 2022. AFP
Zenedine Zidane poses for photo at the Ballon d'Or awards on October 17, 2022.
Zenedine Zidane poses for photo at the Ballon d'Or awards on October 17, 2022. AFP
Sadio Mane on th red carpet on October 17, 2022.
Sadio Mane on th red carpet on October 17, 2022. AFP
Pablo Gavi of Barcelona on October 17, 2022, in Paris.
Pablo Gavi of Barcelona on October 17, 2022, in Paris. AFP
Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema reacts after receiving the men's Ballon d'Or Trophy during the 2022 Ballon d O'r awards on October 17, 2022.
Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema reacts after receiving the men's Ballon d'Or Trophy during the 2022 Ballon d O'r awards on October 17, 2022. AFP
Real Madrid's Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois speaks after winning the Yashin Trophy during the 2022 Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France, October 17, 2022.
Real Madrid's Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois speaks after winning the Yashin Trophy during the 2022 Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France, October 17, 2022. AFP
Sadio Mane (R) receives the Socrates Trophy for most involved player in societal and charitable projects from French-Brazilian former football player Rai during the 2022 Ballon d'Or awards in Paris, France on October 17, 2022.
Sadio Mane (R) receives the Socrates Trophy for most involved player in societal and charitable projects from French-Brazilian former football player Rai during the 2022 Ballon d'Or awards in Paris, France on October 17, 2022. AFP
Didier Drogba on the red carpet at the Ballon d'Or awards on October 17, 2022.
Didier Drogba on the red carpet at the Ballon d'Or awards on October 17, 2022. AFP

More from category

  • From left: Karim Benzema, Robert Lewandowski, Ballon d'Or trophy, Thibaut Courtois and Zenedine Zidane.

    A glimpse of the Ballon d'Or awards 2022 edition [Photos]

  • Zizou and Benzema

    4 French players who have won the prestigious Ballon d'Or before Benzema.

  • Karim Benzema beats Mane, De Bruyne to win 2022 Ballon d'Or

    Karim Benzema beats Mane, De Bruyne to win 2022 Ballon d'Or

Recommended articles

A glimpse of the Ballon d'Or awards 2022 edition [Photos]

A glimpse of the Ballon d'Or awards 2022 edition [Photos]

4 French players who have won the prestigious Ballon d'Or before Benzema.

4 French players who have won the prestigious Ballon d'Or before Benzema.

Karim Benzema beats Mane, De Bruyne to win 2022 Ballon d'Or

Karim Benzema beats Mane, De Bruyne to win 2022 Ballon d'Or

Real Madrid striker wins men's Ballon d'Or 2022

Real Madrid striker wins men's Ballon d'Or 2022

8 wonderkids to watch in the 2022 Qatar World Cup

8 wonderkids to watch in the 2022 Qatar World Cup

“How can you not whistle that foul? - Klopp bemoans referee decision despite Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Man City

“How can you not whistle that foul?” - Klopp bemoans referee decision despite Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Man City

Trending

From Left: Phil Foden, Vinicius Junior and Jamal Musiala
LISTICLE

8 wonderkids to watch in the 2022 Qatar World Cup

Karim Benzema beats Mane, De Bruyne to win 2022 Ballon d'Or

Karim Benzema beats Mane, De Bruyne to win 2022 Ballon d'Or

Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola react after a City goal was disallowed after a VAR check on October 16, 2022.
EPL

Find out why coins were thrown at Pep Guardiola at Anfield

From left: Christopher Nkunku, Frenkie de Jong and Lautaro Martinez.
TRENDING

Why Liverpool are trailing Christopher Nkunku and other top trending football stories today

Jurgen Klopp complains about referee despite beating Man City

“How can you not whistle that foul?” - Klopp bemoans referee decision despite Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Man City

Karim Brnzema showcases the Ballon d'Or trophy moments after winning it on October 17, 2022.
KARIM BENZEMA

Real Madrid striker wins men's Ballon d'Or 2022

Zizou and Benzema

4 French players who have won the prestigious Ballon d'Or before Benzema.

Arteta speaks on Arsenal's 1-0 win against Leeds United

“We are not used to that” - Arteta reveals how power cut affected Arsenal’s performance against Leeds